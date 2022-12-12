Team

Wartburg finished the year with a 13-1 record and the first appearance in the NCAA semifinals.

 By Julie Drewes

ALLIANCE, Ohio-- The No. 12/12 Wartburg football team (13-1 overall) lost to No. 2/2 Mount Union (14-0) 34-31 Saturday in an NCAA Playoff Semifinal.

Nile McLaughlin threw for 118 yards in the first half alone and finished with 334 yards and three TDs.