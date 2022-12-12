ALLIANCE, Ohio-- The No. 12/12 Wartburg football team (13-1 overall) lost to No. 2/2 Mount Union (14-0) 34-31 Saturday in an NCAA Playoff Semifinal.
Nile McLaughlin threw for 118 yards in the first half alone and finished with 334 yards and three TDs.
Hunter Clasen ran for 53 yards and one TD. Carter Henry led the receivers with 158 yards and two TDs.
Owen Grover led the defense with 15 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack. Trent Roling followed with 10 tackles.
McLaughlin set the season record for pass completions in the second quarter at 244. He surpasses Matt Sacia’s 243 set in 2017.
Hunter Clasen broke a 28-year old school record in rushing yards with 1,561 achieved in the third quarter. Mark was 1,559 set by Bobby Beatty in 1994.
Cael O’Neill made his 14th field goal of the season. That set a new record for an individual in a single season and team season. Spencer Herzberg made 13 in 2008 and the Knights had 13 overall also in 2008.
The Knights set the season record in yards from TFLs in the second quarter at 545 yards. This breaks the previous record of 536 set in 2002.
The Orange and Black set the season record for quarterback sacks at 48.0 achieved in the second quarter. Previous mark was 47.0 set in 2003.
Wartburg set the season record for points (551 in second quarter). This broke the previous mark of 544 set in 2014
The Knights extended their season record for INTs (29).