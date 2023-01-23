NeiduskiRebecca

Since the early days of her career, Neiduski has built a legacy of creating opportunities for humanitarian work and leadership.

 Julie Drewes

Wartburg College President Rebecca Neiduski was the recipient of the 2023 American Association for Hand Surgery Humanitarian Award, which honors an association member who has made or continues to make special contributions or personal sacrifices for the betterment of humanitarian efforts.

In November 2022, Neiduski embarked on her 19th medical mission, this time with the Guatemala Healing Hands Foundation, a nonprofit that regularly sends medical professionals to provide treatment for hundreds of children with congenital limb differences and traumatic injuries. She also sits on the foundation board.