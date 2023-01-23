Wartburg College President Rebecca Neiduski was the recipient of the 2023 American Association for Hand Surgery Humanitarian Award, which honors an association member who has made or continues to make special contributions or personal sacrifices for the betterment of humanitarian efforts.
In November 2022, Neiduski embarked on her 19th medical mission, this time with the Guatemala Healing Hands Foundation, a nonprofit that regularly sends medical professionals to provide treatment for hundreds of children with congenital limb differences and traumatic injuries. She also sits on the foundation board.
“Becky has dedicated her career to not only humanitarian efforts abroad, but to her work as an educator, mentor and leader in the United States,” wrote Gretchen Bachman, an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Occupational Therapy at Northern Arizona University. “In previous roles as professor, program director and dean of health sciences, she educated, influenced and mentored scores of students and organizational leaders along with fostering an environment of giving back.”
Since the early days of her career, Neiduski has built a legacy of creating opportunities for humanitarian work and leadership. While at Maryville University, she created the first global learning opportunity within the School of Health Professions, which resulted in eight trips to Guatemala between 2006 and 2013 and included more than 50 occupational and music therapy students. At Concordia University Wisconsin, she participated in a global health equity outreach program that served Guatemala and Nicaragua, resulting in five missions with more than 30 physical and occupational therapy students.
In addition to her extensive work in Guatemala and Nicaragua, Neiduski also has participated in hand care medical missions in Haiti and Cambodia.
“It is an incredible honor to receive this award from the American Association for Hand Surgery, the organization that significantly impacted my professional opportunities, introduced me to lifelong friends and helped form my commitment to global health equity and education,” Neiduski said.
When not actively engaged in mission work, she has shared her expertise in hand therapy as a presenter at nearly a dozen international conferences, including ones in India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Romania and Egypt.
Recently, Elon University awarded the inaugural Dean Neiduski Leadership Award, which was named in recognition of the role Neiduski played in establishing the university’s nursing program during her tenure from June 2017 to July 2022.
“Dr. Neiduski was nominated for incredible leadership, commitment and educational service over the past 17-plus years through multiple hand care medical missions across the globe,” said Illya Cooper, an administrator with the American Association for Hand Surgery. “Both friends and colleagues within the Hand Association recognize the spirit, dedication and mentorship that has lead Dr. Neiduski to always consider ‘how can we make things better?’ and influence the lives of many.”