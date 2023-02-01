CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Drew Olson earned both Men’s Athlete of the Week and Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors from the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) for the week ending Sunday, Jan. 29.
Olson helped lead the Knights to a 2-0 record in conference play during the week.
The Knights picked up a road win at Dubuque (71-63) on Wednesday and added another win on the road at Simpson on Saturday (81-74).
In Wednesday’s game, Olson shot 56% from the field recording 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
On Saturday, playing 37 minutes Olson shot 67% from behind the arc and 62% from the field. He tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one blocked shot in the win.
Overall on the week, he averaged 17 points and 6.5 rebounds.
The Knights moved to 9-10 overall and 6-4 in league action.
The Osage native is earning his second Player of the Week honor (1/10/22, 1/30/23).
The American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) announced that Macy Harris has earned both Women’s Athlete of the Week and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the week ending Sunday, Jan. 29.
Harris led the Knights to continue their dominance with a 2-0 week in conference play last week.
Wartburg travelled to Dubuque on Wednesday coming home with a 75-49 win over the Spartans.
Shooting 57% from the field and 67% from beyond the arc, Harris tallied 10 points, four rebounds, and one steal in in the victory.
Back on the road on Saturday, the Knights travelled home with a 79-73 win over Simpson.
Going 9-for-14 from the field and 2-for-2 from deep, Harris added 24 points for the Knights and additionally had four rebounds, three steals, one blocked shot, and one assist.
The senior averaged 17 points shooting 62% for the week from the field and 80% from beyond the arc.
Wartburg improved their record to 15-4 overall and remain perfect in league action sitting at 10-0.
The Grinnell native is earning her first Player of the Week accolade.