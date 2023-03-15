D3hoops.com released its All-Region team selections on Tuesday with Sara Faber representing Wartburg women’s basketball with a First-Team All-Region selection.
Faber was named the American Rivers Conference MVP already this season and the All-Region nod marks the first All-Region award in her career.
The junior guard averaged 13.7 points per game this season on 38.4% shooting from the field and a 33.1% mark from three-point range. She was the Knights’ top scorer from the free throw line this season, going 83/109 from the line. Faber added a team-high 2.73 assists per game as well as 1.57 steals per game through 30 games this season.
The Clear Lake, Iowa native helped lead the Knights to a Sweet 16 appearance and an overall record of 23-7 during the 2022-23 season. She also contributed 59 made three pointers out of the Knights’ school record 293 made threes this season.
Wartburg’s all-time D3hoops.com All-Region selections
2001-2002 West Holly Mohs, First-team; Brianne Schoonover, Third-team
2002-2003 West Holly Mohs, First-team
2003-2004 West Jessica Mennen, Third-team
2008-2009 West Sharese VanSloten, Third-team
2010-2011 West Samantha Harrington, First-team
2015-16 West Kailey Kladivo & Katie Sommer, Third-team; Bob Amsberry, Regional Coach of the Year
2016-17 West Katie Sommer, First-team
2017-18 West Katie Sommer, First-team & Player of the Year; Morgan Neuendorf, Third-team
2018-19 West Emma Gerdes, First-team; Adrienne Boettger, Third-team
2019-20 West Emma Gerdes, First-Team
2020-21 West Payton Draper, Second-Team
2021-22 Region 9 Jaedon Murphy, Third-team
2022-23 Region 9 Sara Faber, First-team