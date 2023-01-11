Terukina

Zayren Terukina won his third conference wrestler of the week award behind a 4-0 record at the National Duals.

 By Julie Drewes/Wartburg College

Cedar Rapids- Wartburg senior Zayren Terukina was named the wrestler of the week by the American Rivers Conference, the conference office announced.

Terukina, ranked first in his weight class, played a key role leading the top-ranked Knights to a third-place finish at the NWCA National Duals over the weekend.