Cedar Rapids- Wartburg senior Zayren Terukina was named the wrestler of the week by the American Rivers Conference, the conference office announced.
Terukina, ranked first in his weight class, played a key role leading the top-ranked Knights to a third-place finish at the NWCA National Duals over the weekend.
The senior went 4-0 on the week and won all by major decisions.
The Wartburg Knights went 3-1 at the NWCA National Duals, defeating No. 24 Millikin (45-0), and No. 10 Baldwin Wallace (24-15) before losing to No. 4 Johnson & Wales in the semifinal round.
The Knights defeated No. 3 UW-La Crosse to claim third place this weekend.
In the first dual of the event, Terukina defeated the No. 12-ranked wrestler, Jordan Carson of Millikin, 12-2.
Later on, Friday, Terukina defeated David Panda of Baldwin Wallace 15-4.
The senior started Saturday with a 13-3 major decision over No. 8-ranked wrestler Gabriel Leo-Esparolini of Johnson & Wales.
The NWCA National Duals for Terukina ended with a 17-6 major decision over Tyler Shackle of UW-La Crosse.
The Knights are now 8-1 overall and remain 3-0 in league standings.
Terukina was the 2021-22 A-R-C MVP after finishing runner-up at the NCAA Championships.
The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native is garnering his third-career Wrestler of the Week honor (1/9/23, 2/28/22, 1/31/22).