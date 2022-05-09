Almost 250 individual athletes and teams had beautiful weather Saturday for Wartburg’s 11th-annual TriByKnight Triathlon.
Comprising three sprints—a 300-yard swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run—the popular competition is appropriate for seasoned competitors or newcomers alike, according to the event website.
Local standouts include Luke Anderson of Waverly, second place overall male with a time of 1:01:48; Davis Roquet of Waverly, first in male 20-24 with a time of 1:21:37; David McCullough of Waverly, first in male 60-64 with a time of 1:21:20; Janet McCullough of Waverly, third overall female with a time of 1:15:42; Trinity Borland of Waverly, first in female 20-24 with a time of 1:19:12; Jess McIlravy of Waverly, second in female 40-44, with a time of 1:33:51; and Emily Callahan of Waverly, third in female 40-44 with a time of 1:34:16.
Complete TriByKnight Triathlon results are available online at https://results.truetimeracing.com/results.aspx?CId=16535&RId=939.