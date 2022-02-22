I think it’s fair to say, most everyone has done something they weren’t particularly proud of. After being assured the Statute of Limitations has expired, I determined that herein lies an old memory and a lesson about stealing, worthy of sharing.
A problem and solution, a beginning and ending, a situation and a message, all chiseled into the memory of a 7-year-old and remaining there throughout the footsteps of my life. Looking back…
I was a 7-year-old in Peoria, Illinois, in 1964. Me and my next-door neighbor, a second-grade classmate, set out on the two-block journey to Thompson’s Food Basket, the local family grocery store. It seems strange to me now to think back on a couple of youngsters wandering the streets freely, and two blocks away from home unsupervised. How times have changed, for that freedom has long been lost in the “key of Life” of today’s world.
We had no reason to go to the store that day, other than something to do. We were certain we’d find a pop bottle or two on the way, to cash in and buy something. A pop bottle then was worth 3 cents, so the thought was, we could easily pick up a “windfall” on our two-block travels.
As it turned out, we didn’t find any pop bottles, therefore, we were entering the store with our pockets full of being completely empty. Oh well, it was a heck of a lot cooler inside the store than it was outside so we took advantage and cooled ourselves off. We walked the individual aisles, feasting our eyes on the fully stocked shelves and all of the things we couldn’t buy.
Eventually, when we were ready to leave, it was that last trip past the Tootsie Roll bin that was too much to resist. On the way past, I grabbed two Tootsie Rolls (2 cents worth)
cupped them in my hand and walked out. I remember feeling sort of strange, knowing I shouldn’t have taken them. On the way home I ate one and gave the other to my friend.
Within minutes after I got home, came a knock on the side door. The side door was the door nobody used, so I was confused why someone would knock on the side door. I answered the door to a black-haired gentleman, with a pencil moustache, wearing a white smock, or apron. I’d seen the Charmin commercial before and it appeared to me that Mr. Whipple was paying me a visit. He asked if my father was home, when just around the refrigerator came my dad.
I had this feeling I was about to be in big trouble. He asked me if I had taken something from his store. It was right about then I could have used a roll of that Charmin that Mr. Whipple was always squeezing on that commercial. I had two adults staring me down, wanting answers, and one of them was my dad. Scared to death, I admitted to the store owner that I did steal the two tootsie rolls. At that instant, I had the feeling of being all alone on an Island.
Mercy, I felt terrible about taking them in the first place, now I’m feeling terrible about taking them in the “first place” all over again.
I had nobody to blame but myself, and I deserved all that I had coming. “Mr. Whipple” gave me a scolding, and an education about stealing, but it was in a different kind of way. It was more in the way of a store-owner, a teacher, a parent, and a grandparent, and with the emphasis on the grandparent. (Everyone knows you can get by with a little extra with a grandparent.) This was a new “wrinkle” to me. I wasn’t used to getting into trouble with care and concern shown to me, after all, I just took something from him. He explained with his hand on my shoulder about how wrong it was to take something that didn’t belong to you. He asked me how I would feel if someone
took something of mine, and he asked with such feeling. I was feeling pretty small about then. He bent down to my level, looked me in the eyes, and asked me if I understood him.
I replied that I did. He then opened my hand and filled it with the handful of tootsie rolls he’d been clutching in his own hand that whole time. My dad thanked him for his understanding as he left. My dad never punished me beyond the inner-punishment I gave myself.
I’ve gone back to that memory many times over the last 57 years. The store owner who watched me take from his store, allowed me to leave, took the time to follow me home, watched me eat his candy, and came to my house to educate a young boy about the wrong in stealing, over the 2 cents that I took. As a “one step” further, he even brought me more candy. He could have easily stopped me in the store and demanded I give it back, but he took the time, care, and compassion, for a child he never even knew.
I wonder, what the outcome would be if a youngster was caught stealing something from a store these days? It seems the days of time, care, compassion and even the likes of
Mr. Whipple himself, have all gotten lost in this “key of life” we’re living today.