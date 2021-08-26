Last week, I received a call from Mason Malget to paint a few rooms in an empty home in La Porte City, he and his girlfriend, Gabby, had purchased. We don’t typically travel that far to paint, but I knew the young couple personally, so we went to help them out.
It was an older ranch-style house, and the couple said they wanted to freshen it up in their own colors in an effort to make the house their own. I was told they bought it from an older couple who built it knew 60 years ago and apparently, they moved to an easier condo-style home.
After everything was arranged for painting, Mason told me they’d both be at work, so they left a note on the kitchen table they thought we’d be interested in reading. I was pleasantly surprised when I read the note...
A MESSAGE TO THE BUYERS OF OUR HOME:
From my kitchen table, on this, the last evening we’ll occupy our home, I wanted to share a few things of what this home has meant to us over the passing years. Tomorrow, as we close and bolt the door for the last time, we’ll also be closing out the most significant chapter of our lives. My husband and I want to welcome you to this new chapter in your lives you are about to embark on. It may be hard to believe at your young age, but we, too, were once wide-eyed youngsters with unending hopes and dreams.
We built this home new in 1960, 61 years ago. We were as excited as we were scared, but we held fast to our faith and determination it would all work out in the end. After 61 years of “yesterday’s” that have come and gone so quickly, I can look back on it now and share from the heart, “it all worked out well.”
Our intentions were blessed, as we raised three children in this home. Eventually, our family grew and six grandchildren grew up calling this home grandma and grandpa’s place. We were a happy family. Through the years, this house became the “hub” and no matter how far away our children strayed over the years, this house was here and the place where everyone came back for family gatherings.
If these walls could talk, they would tell you about the fears, trials and tribulations of a young couple praying their every decision was the right one. They’d tell you about the swing sets, sandboxes and tricycles three young children grew out of. You’d hear about school assignments from kindergarten, junior high and high school. There would be stories about learner’s permits, driver’s licenses and three teenagers sharing the same car. They’d explain of the evening prayers at the supper table along with card games, board games and the many conversations at this same table. These walls would tell you about the neighborhood children ice skating on the pond in the winter or sledding down the hill in the backyard. You’d learn about six grandchildren we watched grow into the fine adults they’ve become. These walls wouldn’t forget to mention an old springer spaniel named Miss Barkly, that howled at the answering machine, barked at the doorbell and yet, slept soundly at the foot of our bed every night. Please protect her marker under the oak tree, for this was her home as well.
If these walls could talk, you would know that we raised our children to love and know they were loved unconditionally. In this home was fresh baked bread, cookies, birthday cakes and the pleasant scent of all four seasons. Inside this home were many tears, as well as thunderous, echoes of laughter.
In the morning, we’ll join on the front porch for the last farewell, on the outside looking in to an empty house. The house that furnished us our home, a shelter from the storms, and an entire lifetime of memories. This era in our lives is ending for us and yet, only just beginning for you. Change the carpets, change the wall colors, or anything that makes this house your own home. Build your lives with the love of a family and friends, and continue to grace its rooms just as we were able to. We pray this house will be for you, everything it has been for us. Best wishes and may God bless your every dream.