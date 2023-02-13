I recently purchased a small ranch “flip house” for an extra project. I like to replace the carpets, paint all the rooms, replace the toilets, paint the cupboards in oil, and such , to make it available for resale. As has typically been the case for decades, the Waverly housing market has been fairly strong which buffers the financial risk when I go to sell it.
While I was cleaning and painting, I found a letter tucked in under the shelf that I had removed in the master bedroom closet. It seemed as though the letter was a page torn from a diary and I was certain it had to be as old as the house was. I was certain it wasn’t written from the previous owner that I had just purchased the house from. It was folded several times over and hidden where the author believed it would never be found. The handwriting, in smeared, faded, black ink, was written in the style of a “school teacher” with penmanship in the likes and perfection of something I had never seen before. The paper it was written on was faded and yellowed and was dated February 14th. 1957. The significance of that date was the fact that it was written on Valentine’s Day. I pulled up a 5-gallon paint bucket to sit on and read the closest thing to a time capsule that I have ever found. As I held the page in my hands, it trembled in sympathy with my fingers, as I began to read into the private life of someone I’ve never met before. It read:
“By the soft glow of the refrigerator light, It comes easier to write the words I feel inside. Tonight, as time holds patiently still, I reflect back on the years we’ve shared together. Though I write this in the safe and warm comforts of our home, anywhere is where I’d rather be. As I journey through this 5th season of the heart, I never in my darkest hour imagined that it would end this way. I’ll never know how we got so good at hurting each other, or at what chapter in the story of our lives, we forgot we were the best of friends. When we first met, love was our heartfelt connection and now love it seems, becomes the very reason we must part.
There’s nothing left to do but face uncertainty while staring blind, down an unfamiliar fork in the road. With those same blind eyes, I see it plain, our final journey together, will be going our separate ways.
Though I miss you already, somehow I missed you more, when you were here and by my side.
Maybe there’ll come a day, maybe somewhere down the road, our paths will cross again. Should fate allow that our eyes should ever meet again, we must pretend we’re strangers. Two lonely people having never met, with no memories to remember nor any to forget. For, strangers will harbor those same hopes and dreams, in the same way we once did, when we met all of those years ago. Strangers, with no fear of reaching out and giving love a try. Will it be against all odds, to sweep away the broken glass we once left behind us? Could it be possible to start all over as strangers and fall in love again?”
I closed the page in the exact way it was folded, with more questions than I had answers. I placed the diary page back in the same tomb it had been for over a half-century and nailed the shelf back in its same place. I caulked and painted the shelf board completely and left it to be preserved for the next “house-flipper” that may come along in the next 50 years.
Oh, I knew I could research the abstract and get the answers to my questions, but what would it matter at this point. I also knew the author of that page has likely passed away by now. With all things considered in the book of life, my time capsule amounted to a single page torn from someone’s diary.