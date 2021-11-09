Most everyone can remember the 1976, country novelty song, “One Piece At A Time,” sung by Johnny Cash.
The song was about a Detroit assembly line worker who was building Cadillacs. He always wanted one but couldn’t afford it. He decided to sneak out in his lunchbox, one piece of the car at a time over the next several years and put it together when he acquired all the pieces. The employee didn’t consider himself a thief because GM wouldn’t miss one little piece, especially strung out over many years.
On his first attempt he stole a fuel pump, the next day, an engine and a trunk. The small stuff like nuts, bolts and all four shocks, he’d stick in his lunchbox. The big stuff he snuck out in his buddy’s mobile home. For the next several years his plan worked out fine until it was time to put the car together. The transmission was a '53, the motor turned out to be a '73 and it couldn’t be put together without modifications and an adapter kit.
The car was a “hodge-podge” of three decades of parts. According to the song, the headlights were a sight, there were two on the left and one on the right. One side of the car had a large tail fin, the other side didn’t have one at all. The driver’s side had two doors, and the passenger side only had one door.
The 1976 novelty song was written by Wayne Kemp and sent to Johnny Cash. A lot of listeners in radio Ville have no idea that there is a “rest of the story” to the rest of this story.
In the small town of Welsh, Oklahoma, back in '76, the Lions Club wanted to build a new Civic Center but were lacking in the funds to do so. It happened that a Welsh resident, Bill Patch, was in his office listening to the song “One Piece At A Time” on his radio. He was both, a car enthusiast as well as an auto mechanic. He devised a plan to build this hodge-podge Cadillac just as the lyrics to the song outlined. He believed he could build the car, paint it black and use it for a source to make money for the Lions Club to build their Civic Center.
Bill and his friends began scavenging the local salvage yards for any kind of parts for various Cadillacs to begin building his three-door Cadillac project. Eventually, the project was mission accomplished and the end result was a magnificent, 1949-73 Cadillac Coupe, Sedan DeVille. When the car was finished, it was decided to give the car to Johnny Cash, himself.
Eventually Bill Patch took the car to the House of Cash Museum in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and waited for Cash to see it. When Johnny Cash came to the museum to see the car, he quickly fell in love with it and reluctantly decided to accept the gift.
When Johnny learned of the Lions Club efforts to raise money for the Civic Center, he and his wife June, went to Welch and performed a few concerts for free in order to help their cause of raising money.
The black Cadillac was named the “Psycho Billy Cadillac” and is housed on display at the Hendersonville, Tennessee, House of Cash Museum and is truly I sight to behold. In terms of the Civic Center in Welsh, Oklahoma, they were able to build it “One Piece At A Time.”