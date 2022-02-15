While perusing the internet throughout this long, and sleepless night, I happened across an article that didn’t help my sleepless cause at all. I found myself doing the math at 4 o’clock in the morning.
The topic was, can someone throughout their normal day, and assuming they live to be 70 years old, walk enough in those 70 years to have reached the moon? At that point, I knew tomorrow would come soon enough, and it was time to grab the calculator and hit the books.
The distance to the moon from Waverly, Iowa, is about 239,000 miles. With that in mind, a person would have to walk approximately 3,415 miles a year, every year for 70 years.
That seems like a lot of walking to me. To break that down further, a person would have to walk about 9.5 miles a day. I think it’s fair to say that most people don’t walk over 9 miles a day, every day of their lives, but then maybe some do.
If we go a bit deeper, it takes approximately 20 minutes to walk one mile, which is about 3 miles per hour. Therefore, it would take 3 hours to walk those 9 miles per day. If you start thinking about all the jobs that require walking all day long, such as waitresses, mail carriers, dog walkers, and maybe beer vendors, I’d have to believe they walk 9 miles in total every day.
Obviously, there are a few variables that could enter into this equation as well. You could live much longer than 70 years old, increasing your walking time and miles. You could be an avid runner or jogger which would dramatically change the numbers as well.
For me, all of these calculations and considerations have sifted down into a rhyme with a reason. Yes, I suppose it is possible for a person to have walked on this earth enough to have reached the moon. The burning question for me is...how many miles, and how many years, would a person have to walk, to reach Heaven?