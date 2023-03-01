It happens so often, you either catch up to speed with people at Wal-Mart or the funeral home.
As it happened recently, I ran into Bonnie Moeller, at Wal-Mart. Like everybody, we visited about the soaring prices of food and gas these days. She went on to mention something that somewhat pushed me off-center. She said that she and her granddaughter, Chloe, just came from Harlington Cemetery, where the granddaughter took a selfie with her late grandpa’s headstone.
I knew she was referring to Bonnie’s late husband, John.
We parted in separate directions. I found what I needed and headed for the self-check. I intentionally move slow in the self-check, as I don’t want to take the chance of them wanting to hire me.
On the way home, I began thinking about how our friendly conversations have changed over the decades.
I remember as a youngster visiting with my buddy in a sand box, playing with our GI Joe’s, while the young girls played with their Barbie dolls.
Somehow, the years fell away, and it was visiting about getting our first shotgun to go pheasant hunting. It’s likely the girls were discussing babysitting.
Push it up a few years, and it was discussing getting our driver’s licenses, our first car, and graduating from high school. In that same conversation, which was standard procedure, “where was the keg party happening that weekend?”
Tear up a few more calendars and we were discussing life from a bar-stool at the local pub.
It could be, there was talk about future marriage plans coming out of those bar-stool conversations.
It seems friends would often get together at each other’s homes, meaning their gravel roads, and discuss jobs, and life in general, over a few beers. Travel the gravel a few more years, and we were getting together over a few beers, and discussing names for the new baby.
Soon, we were visiting about the children’s school functions and how much the price of beers has gone up. Spin the clock, and we were drinking beers at eur children’s graduations. Soon, in a matter of short and fast years, we were toasting beers that the first grandchild is soon coming.
Things began to slow down a bit at this point. Warming up bar stools, the gravel travel escapades, and even those few beers has slowed.
Our kitchen table discussions with friends, are primarily reflecting back on life, through photo albums, memories, and the scars we show each other, as we slow-sip a little “hooch” on the rocks.
Now then, mercy, can we talk here? Our conversations today are very predictable. We’ll get together and discuss our aches, pains, doctor’s appointments, and how the “hooch” barely cuts it anymore. Mercy, we even talk about our bowel movements. We’ll talk about taking our sleeping pills and laxatives (not at the same time), and sleeping with our “Ronco Apnea” sleep machines.
Yep, these days it’s cornbread and warm milk as a bedtime snack. We turn in at night, with the sun still shining. Not a problem, though, I’ve painted my bedroom windows black and painted a half-moon in the corner of the window. In the summer, I’ll play a tape of the crickets chirping.
It’s hard to listen to these days, when one of us gets up out of the chair, there’s a horrible moaning and groaning, much different than the moaning I remember from the good old days.
It’s all happening so fast now. One day, time will forget we even existed. The day will come when our middle-aged grandchildren will discuss our lives at the cemetery, as they tuck in close and snap a headstone selfie.