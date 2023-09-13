I was sitting at my computer and was able to see a newer truck pull into my driveway. I didn’t recognize the truck and I figured they were just turning around.
That wasn’t the case at all. There were two guys in the vehicle and they drove all the way up to the house. I put on my shoes and went out to greet them, when rolling out of the truck was Don Brandt, and old high school friend.
What a surprise that was. As I approached Don, the other door swung open, with Randy Miller bailing out of his side. There was no time to have my palms read, what I had on my hands here, was the makings of a mini, class of ‘75 reunion. This was serious business and was going to require a mandatory toast to the old days.
They both wore it well, that look of being parched, and as dry as a toasted biscuit. Their lips were cracked and dry. At first glance, they appeared to have just come off of the dusty trail, where the cattle and doggies roamed across the prairie. That was certainly possible, however, I think it was more likely they just came off of an 18-hole golf course. In any event, they came in for a landing at my house and it was my duty to rescue them, after my diagnosis of acute dehydration. I insisted they come in the cool house, and I immediately prescribed 12 fluid ounces apiece, which I was certain would “bring them back around.” They each took a can and from that point, all I could see was the bottom of both cans. It was just as I suspected, they were slowly coming back to me. I administered the standing 8 count, and they were both coherent.
We’ve stayed in touch over the last 48 years through the 5-year class reunions, or just seeing each other about the town. It’s hard to believe, that old classmates can go without seeing each other for years and just take up where you left off. We can’t get into a conversation without bringing up the old schooldays and some of the shenanigans that Don and Randy used to pull. Admittedly, I always had my face in the books, striving and studying hard, to reach and hold my “stellar student,” status in the class. Regretfully, I didn’t have much time for shenanigans.
Don and Randy didn’t have much time, as they had other commitments that day, but they stayed long enough to weave the web of those 48 years of distance together again. As they drove away, I began reflecting on all things “used-to-be,” in the old school days. It’s funny how I can bring it all back like yesterday, and I so often do, but I never see a pencil and paper, nor even a schoolbook in my reflections.
I knew when I graduated, I was certain I’d never leave Waverly. Just in the last two weeks, I’ve visited with several, class of ‘75 classmates. Aside from Don Brandt and Randy Miller, there’s been Scot Drape, Wendel Kramer, Steve Dilger, Kendal Fox and Jay Dana. Somehow, talking with classmates makes me feel younger than I am. If given the chance, I’d do those old schooldays over in a heartbeat, as long as I didn’t have to go to school!
By the way, as it relates to any of those high school, unsolved mischievous deeds, I asked Don about some of them. He said Randy did them. In fairness, I did ask Randy about some of those mischievous, honest mistakes, and he said Don did them.