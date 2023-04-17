I don’t think anyone will argue that life was so different “back in the day.” When I say different, I’ll define the word “different” as meaning better. As a kid, I remember purchasing an authentic looking cap gun from Harrison’s Department Store, here in Waverly. I’d point the gun every which way I could and fire loud caps, up and down main street. If a kid did that today, the outcome would likely be catastrophic. I recall hauling my shotgun over my shoulder, down the hall at school, for my speech class. That is a practice long gone, forever.
There was a time when you walked home from having a little too much to drink and the police would pick you up... and drive you home. On any given weekend, the gravel roads were lined up with those youngsters that wanted to wet down their whistles, one 12 fluid ounce can at a time. I recall a 12-pack of Old Milwaukee was upwards of $3. If you were one of the unfortunate ones, and the police caught you, they would confiscate the “12 pounder” and dump it out, right in front of your eyes. Now, I’m not promoting underage drinking in any way, in fact it’s wrong, but I made two bucks an hour and I was forced to witness a lot of three dollar bills wet down the dusty, gravel roads. Good Lord, those good old days are as gone as the yesterdays I’m revisiting.
My stars, I remember back in the day when a young man could impersonate an officer and have no repercussions whatsoever. Now wait a minute, have I gone a little too far with that one? More accurately, I should say, “impersonate an officer, as long as they didn’t get caught.” After careful review of the statute of limitations, I feel I can proceed with this story.
Back in the day, I worked on a lot of cars for people. I recall one incident when a police officer, Wayne Brown, asked me to tune up his family car. I was happy to oblige. He dropped the car off to my place and said he would pick it up the next day. I drove the car into my small shop and proceeded with the tune-up process. As it turned out, I had to review the owner’s manual for certain tune-up specs. I opened the glove box to get the owner’s manual and I got a surprise. On top of the manual was a police car “cherry” that magnetically sticks to the roof of the car. Mercy, the things that went through my mind. I grabbed the manual and went about my job of tuning the car. About the time I had finished the tune-up, Mike Hunemiller stopped by my house. It was just getting dark and I was anxious to test drive Wayne’s car. Mike and I both got in the car and drove it out past the Red Fox Inn, going towards Shell Rock. While driving down the road, there was a semi-trailer driving in the lane ahead of us. Mike made mention that the semi-trailer was swerving a bit. I knew I had to take control and handle things, as I was faced with a civic duty to perform. I popped open the glove box and pulled out the police car “cherry.” Mike and I were laughing hysterically, at the thought of pulling this semi driver over. Here I was, a “grease monkey” with ripped cloths and shoulder length hair, about to make a citizens arrest.
I took the “cherry” and stuck it to the roof of the car, turned it on, and set out to arrest this no good, dirty-rotten, criminal, that was breathing all the good air, outside of Shell Rock. All the while, Mike and I were laughing hysterically. Geez, I could feel the power and control I had when I pulled over that big-rig. He came to a stop on the side of the road. I pulled up beside him with the “cherry” spinning and reflecting off of his trailer. I put Mike’s window down and looked up at the driver. I froze, as we hadn’t yet rehearsed that scene. A citizen’s arrest was a “new wrinkle” for me. I asked the driver where he was heading. I don’t recall where he said, but I told him to carry on and be about his business and then I took off down the highway. Mike and I laughed all the way to back to my house.
Writer’s Note: Wayne’s car ran fine after the tune-up and the same can be said for the cherry flashing on his roof! It was just another typical day, in the “Citizens Arrest” business.