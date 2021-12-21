The year was 1932 and Charles Lindbergh was the first to complete a solo flight across the Atlantic, Ophelia Caraway was the first woman elected into the U.S. Senate, and despite the Great depression, thousands turned out to witness the opening of Radio City Music Hall in New York City. I can however, add one more important milestone to that year, and just as important in my book. That was the year Henry Ford produced his first Flathead V8 engine. Henry couldn’t have known it then but his new engine would garner him paramount respect from one of the most infamous, notorious, bank robbers in history. That being, Clyde Barrow of the famous “Bonnie and Clyde” gang.
Back in the ’30s, technology wasn’t advanced much beyond the necessities of life. To a bank robber, his main means of a safe “getaway” relied heavily on the speed of the car he was driving.
In 1932, Henry’s new 221 cubic inch, Flathead V-8 boasted of 65 horsepower capable of speeds up to 65 to 70 miles per hour. When you consider that there was virtually nothing in terms of radio transmissions between officers, a 70 mile an hour car really meant something when it came to escaping a bank robbery. It wasn’t until 1933 that the two-way radio was invented and even then, the FCC wouldn’t allow radio transmission between departments. Clyde Barrow relied on the new Ford V-8 engines.
The new 1932 Flatheads were rough and problematic when it came to cooling the engines but by 1934, they were perfected, both in cooling and additional horsepower. The 1934 V8’s had an additional 20 horsepower giving the engine a total of 85 horsepower. It seems so strange to me in today’s standards that garden tractors we mow our yards with have as much as 25 horsepower.
Bonnie and Clyde’s crime spree was a short-lived two years, from 1932 until 1934. Clyde Barrow made it clear, the Ford V-8 was the only car he liked to steal. So much so that he wrote Henry Ford a letter on April 10, 1934, about a month before their deaths. The original letter, complete with grammatical errors and misspellings is on display at the Automobile Pavilion of the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
Tulsa, Okla- 10th April 1934
Mr. Henry Ford--Detroit Mich.
Dear Sir:
While I still got breath in my lungs I will tell you what a dandy car you make. I have drove Fords exclusively when I could get away with one. For sustained speed and freedom from trouble the Ford has got ever other car skinned and even if my business hasen’t been strickly legal it don’t hurt anything to tell you what a fine car you got in the V8. yours truly Clyde Champion Barrow
On May 23, 1934, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were ambushed and shot to death by officers near Bienville Parish, Louisiana. They were in the famous 85 horsepower, 1934 Ford Deluxe Sedan, now known as the “Death Car.”