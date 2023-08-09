It was considered a Francis cousins’ reunion last year, the first in three decades. As a kid, my family lived in Britt, Iowa, a small town, long known for its yearly Hobo Conventions.
When I say Hobo Conventions, I’m speaking literally. The hobos actually jumped off the trains, at least as I had witnessed as a fifth grader, back in the ‘60s. Britt was a small town where everybody knew everybody, and frankly, was populated with a great deal of Francises. My uncles, aunts, cousins, and grandparents, all lived in Britt. I really can’t explain why I never went back to visit Britt, or my relation, but truthfully, I was always busy here in Waverly. I did, however, pull myself away to attend my grandparents’ funerals back in ‘93, and that was just an in and out of town experience for me.
After all of these years, my sister, Rhonada and I decided to attend another Hobo Convention, and see our cousins, and the town we lived in for a few years as kids. We pulled out the calendar, Aug. 11, 2022, and chiseled that date in stone, to return back to Britt. Through Facebook, and e-mails, we stirred up the idea and served it to our cousins. It was an “all systems go” so on Aug. 11, we set out for Britt. Rhonada and her husband Dick, drove on ahead, and I drove myself, something I rarely do by myself (my appetite doesn’t call for distance driving). I did manage to roll into town, and only got lost one time. On the way to my cousin’s house, I drove past the “Sunset Lanes” bowling alley, my parents owned back then. It hadn’t changed at all in the last 55 years. Everything I had imagined about the town was much the same, it seemed so surreal.
We met a couple of our cousins at their home, and it was agreed the whole bunch of us would meet at the Red Rooster, a main street bar I used to frequent as a kid, alcohol free, that is. Rhonada, Dick, and I, decided to take a walk about the town and see the house we lived in as kids. We walked down main street past the bank that hadn’t changed one bit. It had a granite front, with a perfect ledge to sit on. I remember as a kid, sitting up on the ledge and watching the old ‘50s and ‘60s cars drive by, one after another. I reminded Rhonada that three blocks west, on the corner, was the house we lived in. We walked on in search, curious if it was still there. As we approached our old house, the entire block was reconstructed with fairly new condos, with the exception of our old house. It stood the test of time and remained standing, as if waiting for our arrival. My 65-year-old sister walked up and stood on the front porch. I flashed back to an 11-year-old standing on the porch, with dark, wavy hair, and a Monkees lunch box in her hand. I pointed out to Rhonada, all the homes that used to be there and all of the names of the neighbors that used to live there. With the exception of my time-worn memories, almost everything on our block has changed now, nobody to come out and play anymore.
We walked on, somewhat sad and deflated. We were just standing on a yard we used to play on as kids. I’m not sure if it’s seeing the changes, or the reality of spent life, that’s teasing my every emotion. The three of us made our way back to main street, where we walked over to the Chief movie theatre. That too, no longer exists, but it has been converted to a Hobo Museum. I recall my parents taking us to the theatre back then (and dropping us off). They may have wanted to have a little free time away from five kids. I still recall the movie that was playing. It was an Elvis movie and Elvis was playing Joe Lightcloud, in “Stay Away Joe.”
The three of us landed back at the Red Rooster for refreshments and a cousin’s reunion. We had such a good time. Our cousin’s were quite a bit younger than us but we had memories to share. When I left to go home that early evening, we all promised to make that day the first of a yearly, cousins’ reunion event. The year has flown by and I’d better be checking my calendar already.