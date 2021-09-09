Way back in my early teens, I met a classmate whose name was Susan. This was about the time Susan was going to get her driver’s license.
Now when she got her license, Susan loved to go cruisin’. Shortly thereafter, I began calling her Cruisin’ Susan.
Back in the young days, Cruisin; Susan wasn’t opposed to a little boozin’. After a couple years of boozin’, Cruisin’ Susan decided to give up the boozin’ by her own choosin’.
Eventually, Cruisin Susan who gave up the boozin’ by her own choosin’ began perusing for more fun to be usin’. I never once did any accusin’, but when Cruisin’ Susan who gave up the boozin’ by her own choosin’ and decided to go perusin for some fun to be usin’, I didn’t think she’d end up at the Casino.
Well, when Cruisin’ Susan who gave up the boozin’ by her own choosin’ and began perusin’ for more fun to be usin’, Cruisin’ Susan... well, she started losin’. This didn’t last long because Cruisin’ Susan who gave up the boozin’ by her own choosin’ and began perusin’ for fun to be usin’ and then started losin’, said that it wasn’t amusin’ to be losin’ and this business she was refusin’.
OK then, Cruisin’ Susan who gave up the boozin’ by her own choosin’ and began perusin’ for fun to be usin’ went to the Casino and started losin’ and didn’t find it amusin’ and was totally refusin’ the losin’ decided to give that up and try a hobby of snoozin’.
Now then, when Cruisin’ Susan who gave up the boozin’ by her own choosin’ and began perusin’ for fun to be usin’ and went to the Casino and began losin’ and didn’t find it amusin’ and was totally refusin’ the losin’ and wakes up from her snoozin’ and reads in the newspaper that I’ve been abusin’, I’ll be cruisin’ for a bruisin’ and I’ll bet I can forget any schmoozin’.
I’ll still try however, and I can hear her now – just so there’s no confusin’, Cruisin’ Susan who gave up the boozin’ by her own choosin’ and began perusin’ for fun to be usin’, who went to the Casino and began losin’ and didn’t find it amusin’ and began refusin’ the losin’ and woke up from her snoozin’, after reading I was abusin’ knowing full well I was cruisin’ for a bruisin’, told me there’s no excusin’ my request for schmoozin’.
This was when she told me very simply – negative, nein, nix, nada, negatory, nay, zilch, and she finished her brutal attack with HELL NO! She went on to say, “You wanted a little schmoozin’ from Cruisin’ Susan, and now I’m refusin’ the schmoozin’ by my own choosin’ because there’s no excusin’ your abusin’. You might as well stop your cursin’ and start nursin’ because I’m no longer conversin’, rehearsin’, or reversin’ my decision of schmoozin’ from Cruisin’ Susan. After 45 years together, you should know by now my name is Sue. So now, how do you do?”
Writer’s Note: I’m getting the impression that when I tell her HAPPY BIRTHDAY on the 10th, I’d better be calling her Sue!