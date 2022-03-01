This particular story will be a “new wrinkle” for me, but I’m going to take that chance and try to turn the tide. I’ll arm myself with nothing more than words, in an attempt to ring the “encouragement bell.”
In these days when a whole lot more is becoming a whole lot less, I think the time has come for the written word to become that of an emotional rescue. I can see the need in every direction and on every street corner.
We are coming in on the heels of a pandemic that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of good people. I’d venture a guess that not too many families have escaped this disease without having been affected in some way or another. Whether by illness, jobs, income, or a friend or family member’s death, this pandemic has taken and held its hostages.
This country is experiencing substantial inflation, something not seen or felt with any significance in decades. The dollars we spend today are no longer making sense. We go to the grocery store these days and try to mold, stretch, and shape, a single dollar bill into buying the most it possibly can.
A person can go to the gas stations now and buy your heartache and anger by the gallon. When you hear on the news the wind and rain is going to pick up on any coast, we can expect an additional 25 cents a gallon, even though the gas is already refined and at the pump.
Taxes continue to rise like a dime-store kite and as faithful as a Bible filled with prayers. The very mention of politics these days has the closest of friends raising their dukes in the parking lots. In today’s world, it’s almost mandatory to keep your opinions to yourself.
Russia is embroiled in war with peaceful Ukraine, sanctions are high in the saddle, and innocent men, women, and children are being killed.
If you’re brave enough to review your retirement accounts, based on the market swings, you feel like you’re Snidely Whiplash trying to get 8 seconds in the saddle.
Every day, everywhere, everything, is getting worse and coming apart at the seams. It’s easy to become depressed, anxious, and disheartened, just trying to exist in our everyday lives.
In times like these, I’ve always remembered the words of my late brother, Frank, (who was a clinical psychologist). He would always remind me to count my blessings. It’s easy in hard times, to forget all that you have, and all that this life has to offer.
There are those that get to laugh (so it seems), and those that have to cry, but remember, life amounts to, in sum total, what your thoughts make it out to be. If you feel like you’re living in darkness, remember that the darkness of this world can’t extinguish the light of a single candle flame.
Whenever the tune is sad, an old Mark Twain quote whispers in my ear, “the two most important days of your life are the day you were born, and the day you discover why.”
When all seems lost in deep despair, remember, there are those that love you more than anything in this world. To them, you are that single candle flame that challenges the darkness. You need do nothing more than believe, and it will be on that day... you have discovered your “why.”