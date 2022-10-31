I knew I was about finished mowing my lawn for the year, but I decided to spend a small portion of Saturday, and give it a trim. I put on a jacket, put on the music headphones, started up the tractor, and drove out into the October, afternoon chill. As I mowed to the end of my yard, a song began to play, that resurrected a long-ago, far-away memory, that required shutting off the tractor to get the most out of that long gone “used to be.” For a few precious moments, I was able to back-track and relive what might have been, in an old time-worn memory. The song remembered every word I was feeling, as it took me there when it began to play and brought me home as quickly as it ended.
I removed my headphones and took a minute to lean back and reminisce for a while. I looked around the yard and my eyes were drawn to the boundary rows of trees. I couldn’t believe that those trees have always been here married to the sky and yet, I’ve never really noticed them in the 32 years I’ve lived here.
The October leaves were a Kaleidescope of brilliant, colorful, mushroom clouds, and there for my own personal benefit. Beauty that I’ve never noticed before now, holding my every emotion hostage. I felt guilty that I simply never had the time, or took the time, to appreciate the beauty of their final offering of the season.
I watched the colorful storm, as the wind rocked the trees and gently cradled each falling leaf like a sleeping child, as they came to rest over the freshly mowed lawn.
The leaves, so much like a candle that burns down giving light and warmth for my benefit. The leaves, so much like the snowman, born to give of itself as it warms the hearts on a cold winter’s eve, only to melt away in the warm, spring rains. The snowman, haven given of itself and eventually gone into a puddle, leaving the wind to dry away its tears.
It’s sad to me that leaves, like the candle and snowman, are aware of the limits of their very existence, and yet, they unselfishly give away their own beauty in a last flaming burst, a last colorful farewell, before they die.
I’ve never once heard their cries, as the leaves call out to me in their own mystical, majestic language. Though it’s true, I’ve only now begun to appreciate their gift. It’s painfully obvious, the daylight is deserting and the season is changing. Soon, they will wither and disappear with the calling of winter.
Soon, I’ll be out building a winter snowman and lighting a candle in every window as I patiently wait for new-born leaves to come again in the spring.
J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.