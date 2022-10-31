J.D. Francis (copy) (copy)

I knew I was about finished mowing my lawn for the year, but I decided to spend a small portion of Saturday, and give it a trim. I put on a jacket, put on the music headphones, started up the tractor, and drove out into the October, afternoon chill. As I mowed to the end of my yard, a song began to play, that resurrected a long-ago, far-away memory, that required shutting off the tractor to get the most out of that long gone “used to be.” For a few precious moments, I was able to back-track and relive what might have been, in an old time-worn memory. The song remembered every word I was feeling, as it took me there when it began to play and brought me home as quickly as it ended.

I removed my headphones and took a minute to lean back and reminisce for a while. I looked around the yard and my eyes were drawn to the boundary rows of trees. I couldn’t believe that those trees have always been here married to the sky and yet, I’ve never really noticed them in the 32 years I’ve lived here.