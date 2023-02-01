The kitchen table couldn’t get a word in edgewise when the chairs were occupied by my mom, my aunt, Gail, my sister, Rhonada, and myself. Seldom will a deep conversation go by, that I won’t bring up something of the “old days.” Our holiday get-together was no different and as far as the “oldies,” I was guilty as charged.
I brought up my Grandma’s name, Leona, who everyone called Lonie. Gramma passed away in ‘86. She was quite interesting to listen to, as she seemed to have a saying for just about everything. Older people in general are often fascinating to listen to, as they often have a world-wide web of earned and experienced knowledge that even a computer needs to go back to school for. Maybe living through the great depression of ‘29, was a common thread for those older folks.
As it relates to Gramma, I told Mom, Gail, and Rhonada, that I’ve always remembered as a young kid, Gramma asking me if I knew what a “halo statue” was. I said no. She said, “Well, when you pick up the ringing telephone, don’t you say, halo statue?”
My mother followed that with remembering her mom always saying when they were little, “If you don’t clean your plate, you’ll get “collaramorbus.” Apparently, there was no such thing as “collaramorbus,” but the youngsters didn’t want to chance getting it anyway.
Gail remembered her mom always saying, “Kids, they sleep till noon and they’re still kids.” She followed that with another, “Kids, you buy them books and all they do is eat the covers.”
Gramma’s old sayings started a sort of “round robin” and back and forth the four of us tossed out the sayings. Mom remembered Gramma saying, “That person is so tight, they squeeze a nickel until the buffalo poops in their pocket. Then Mom followed that with remembering someone on the news getting arrested for stealing some trivial amount of money. Gramma would say, “ You might as well get hung for a sheep as a lamb.” Rhonada mentioned when somebody made out well on something, Gramma said, “They made out like a tall dog in short grass.”
My addition to the sayings was a memory of 1967 while living in Britt. Gramma and her sister, Ella, pulled up in her car, they got out, and headed for the local tavern for a beer. Gramma said they were going to “Paint the town red.”
Gail offered up another saying, with Gramma saying, “Either you’re crazy, or you think I am.”
Mom followed with, “If you sit in someone’s house long enough, you begin to see the cracks.” Rhonada added one I remember Gramma saying, “When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Mom came up with another, “There is never a kettle so crooked, but what a cover will fit it.”
Gail remembered Gramma answering, when she wasn’t up to par and someone asked how she was doing, she’d say, “Oh about two to a hill.” Apparently, that was a poor crop of beans or potatos, I guess.
I’ve always remembered when I had a major undertaking or project, Gramma would say, “Remember, a steady knock breaks the rock.”
Mom said Gramma would say, “It took a month of Sundays,” when something took too long. Rhonda followed with “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”
Mom threw out a Gramma saying I still don’t understand, “Let the tail go with the hide.”
Gail laughed when she made the final Gramma Lonie saying, “Remember, the walls have ears.” We all looked around at the walls.
Somehow, I felt Gramma’s presence. Do you suppose Gramma was listening to us, just as we remembered listening to her?
J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.