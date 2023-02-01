The kitchen table couldn’t get a word in edgewise when the chairs were occupied by my mom, my aunt, Gail, my sister, Rhonada, and myself. Seldom will a deep conversation go by, that I won’t bring up something of the “old days.” Our holiday get-together was no different and as far as the “oldies,” I was guilty as charged.

I brought up my Grandma’s name, Leona, who everyone called Lonie. Gramma passed away in ‘86. She was quite interesting to listen to, as she seemed to have a saying for just about everything. Older people in general are often fascinating to listen to, as they often have a world-wide web of earned and experienced knowledge that even a computer needs to go back to school for. Maybe living through the great depression of ‘29, was a common thread for those older folks.

J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.