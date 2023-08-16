It’s not like me to experience something in life and not write about it, good or bad.
Recently, I had the opportunity to visit with each one of my neighbors, north and south. Those experiences had me thinking how important good neighbors are.
I don’t struggle at all, with marrying ink to a blank page, with some pleasant, respectable, words that include two of my adjoining neighbors.
Our neighbor to the north is Deb and Jay Dana, (the Hatfields) and to the south, Becky and Dave Acker, (the McCoys). Oh no, I have them mixed up with another story I’ve been writing. Danas and Ackers are good neighbors and I don’t want to leave the wrong impression.
I remember one time, I wrote an emotional story about losing my hair and Lon Peterson and Ed Westendorf informed me that the story was misunderstood and people thought I was losing my wife, by way of divorce.
You have to be careful in the story writing practice these days. There’ll be no Hatfields and McCoys, no hair loss, and no divorce, in this story.
I started thinking about all of the times as neighbors we’ve all helped each other out in some simple way or another. I can begin a list with probably the most important first. While working with Dave at Terex, he made mention that his neighbor’s house may be coming up for sale. I implored him to contact me when he sees the sign going up in the yard. He did just that, and 32 years ago we became neighbors.
A person doesn’t really keep track, or keep score, of all the little things you do for one another, but I remember one time I had a huge raccoon in the bottom of my window well. This was a job that required Dave’s help. He came over and we got it out, under the condition we didn’t hurt the animal in any way. A few years back, we had a sizable snowstorm and I buried my three-quarter ton pickup in my driveway. I was feeling helpless and upset, when down the blacktop came Dave with his big backhoe. The uneasy situation had a happy ending in no time.
It’s probably been 15 years ago that Deb and Jay Dana moved next door to the north of me. For several years, I kept their driveway plowed. One afternoon, Deb called and her son needed a car door installed on his truck. In an hour or two it was “mission accomplished.” A couple of winters ago, a young teen accidentally pulled into my driveway and got buried in the snow.
I was out shoveling and plowing him out. It was pitch black and freezing. I got out of my truck and there stood Jay, up to his knees in snow. He helped me get the teenager on his way, all while the teen sat in his warm car, I might add. One afternoon, I drove around to my shop on the north end of my property. When I got out of my truck, I heard someone call my name. I looked around and there was Jay on his roof. His ladder happened to be laying on the deck. I surmised that he didn’t jump up to the roof and I sure as heck didn’t think he was going to jump down.
He said he was up there for a half hour, just waiting for someone to show up and stand the ladder back up.
I was coming home one evening last winter, driving my two-wheel drive truck. The snow had gotten pretty deep and I was nervous I wouldn’t make it home. I did make it to the Waverly Utilities building. It was 10:30 in the evening and my wife had to get up at 3 o’clock. I thought this over a bit. If I get her up, I will experience a storm far greater than what I was driving in. Yes, I determined it would be better and safer for me to call Dave Acker with his 4-wheel drive truck. I was home in 20 minutes.
A few months ago, Deb Dana called me and asked if I could take her to the hospital. My old paint truck became an ambulance service and it was off to the hospital. Deb turned out okay, by the way. I can go on and on for hours with the things good neighbors do for each other.
It reminds me of how, back in the “old days” neighbors would all get together and build a barn or a building for each other. I could sure use a bigger building. I don’t know, that seems kind of borderline of asking too much?
But, but, maybe if I offered to pay for the materials?