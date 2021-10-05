It goes without saying, the news on the television fails to offer much in the way of comfort these days.
Therefore, restless and uneasy, he peers through the shades, at a wide-awake moon, glowing warm like the embers of a once raging fire. The moonlight refracts through the window grills, softly painting the walls with shadows of an otherwise dark office.
And there on the desk, his personalized fountain pen patiently waiting like a friend, to lead him on to places unknown. The peaceful midnight hour tugs anxious at his sleeve, yearning to take that ride. If there ever was a time, a need, or a desire, that time is now.
With pen in hand, he begins to write. His words fall calculated on the page and yet remain free, like a bird set free from the cage.
He’s longing for a new beginning, somewhere beyond the hard, cold, tragedies that frequently exist, and finds it there in his words that gift promise of a happy ending. And so he begins to write, as a last effort to escape the hardship and sorrow of all he absorbs, in his typical everyday life.
He writes about children playing in the park, touching every moment with their laughter, totally unaware of the realities of life in their years to come. He writes about the child learning to ride a bicycle, when everything surveyed was new and realized for the very first time. He writes about an elderly couple holding each other in support, as they cross the busy intersection.
He writes about a grandfather showing his young grandson how to bait a hook, in preparation for an afternoon of fishing in the backwaters of a near forgotten river. Just those two, generations apart, yet as close as the air they breathe and the sunshine that warms their skin. He writes about an elderly, blind man who passed away only hours after his wife of 60 years and was finally able to see her eyes for the very first time.
He writes about the couple too old to care for themselves, each placed in separate rooms, on separate floors, necessary for the care they required. It happened that they both left this world on the same day, within quiet minutes of each other. Two entire lives shared and segued into the peaceful sounds of forever, as one heart and one soul together.
He writes about yesterdays revisited, while riding horseback along the hillsides, through the grassy meadows of unpaved, undisturbed prairie. A gentle stream flows easy, like the passing “night dream” it will soon become.
The wine-colored light of dawn will once again find him writing his sorted recipes to his own escape. And once again, while caught off guard, the new light of morning will come staggering through the windows and like so many mornings before, his fountain pen finds its home back in its base. Careful not to awake the sleeping, he quietly closes the door behind him.
And so it begins with little rest, another “cold-water” morning of another brand-new day.