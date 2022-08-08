Headstones

Each headstone represents someone who left someone, someone who loved someone, someone who was everything to someone, and someone who died alone.

I never gave it a thought, until I slowed my truck and gave it a thought. Like I’ve done hundreds of times before, I drove past the entrance to Harlington Cemetery. On this particular afternoon, I didn’t have to find the time, check my watch, or make the time...I had the time. This was a good time to visit my family and a friend or two in the cemetery. I brought my truck to a stop, backed it up, made my entrance, and drove straight to my family’s flag and stones.

I performed my usual ritual by straightening the flag, and dusting off the stones a bit. I’ve always, as another ritual, pulled the grass from my brother’s plot and placed the loose clippings on my Dad’s plot and vice versa. Just something I’ve always done, I guess.