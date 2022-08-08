I never gave it a thought, until I slowed my truck and gave it a thought. Like I’ve done hundreds of times before, I drove past the entrance to Harlington Cemetery. On this particular afternoon, I didn’t have to find the time, check my watch, or make the time...I had the time. This was a good time to visit my family and a friend or two in the cemetery. I brought my truck to a stop, backed it up, made my entrance, and drove straight to my family’s flag and stones.
I performed my usual ritual by straightening the flag, and dusting off the stones a bit. I’ve always, as another ritual, pulled the grass from my brother’s plot and placed the loose clippings on my Dad’s plot and vice versa. Just something I’ve always done, I guess.
As I turned to go and before I got to my truck, there came a warm and gentle rain, from the partly sunny sky. I got inside the truck, dried off my face and glasses and without starting it, I turned on the windshield wipers and just sat and reminisced for a while. I looked out across the acres of headstones and thought to myself, how every stone I see was once someone.
Someone who was born into this world, with a warm and beating heart. Someone who once lived, loved, laughed, and cried. Someone who was loved by all, or possibly, someone who was that prize that was never claimed.
Someone who “fate” had smiled upon and their common life was much easier, or maybe someone, who’s sailed ship never made its way home and their life was so much more trying.
So many of these “someone’s” I’ve never met, and yet, so many who were family and friends. Somewhere, resting in this field of stones, are Doctors, Ministers, Lawyers, Teachers, Farmers and the like. Each, with their own individual, chosen directions. Each one with their individual knowledge and wisdom they had to share.
There are those that made promises, those that broke them, and those whose promises just never came true. Among these stones is someone who made mistakes, and someone who reaped the benefits of a wiser person.
As a part of these markers was the changing seasons of the weather, the seasons of the heart, and the seasons of age itself.
Each one of these stones was someone who had hopes, dreams, and fears. Someone who experienced love and heartache, pain and pleasure, guilt and worry. Someone who knew when to shield their emotions, and when to share them.
Somewhere in this cemetery is that one stone that represents the richest person here, and somewhere, is the stone of the poorest. It couldn’t be any more obvious to me now, the grass is well kept for each, and totally blind to any social difference.
It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around the fact that each headstone represents someone who left someone, someone who loved someone, someone who was everything to someone, and someone who died alone.
As I sit here and ponder in this gentle rain, I wonder how many left this world without the chance to say “I love you,” or even whisper that final “goodbye?” I can’t help but consider how our lives are as rock-solid as they are as fragile as a wounded dove. To think about life’s twists and turns, it’s blessings and misfortunes, and then to realize how temporary this life is at its farthest reach, gives new meaning to the saying, “don’t sweat the small stuff.” I can see it plain in a field of stones, there’s only one thing larger than the small stuff.
J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes two series of features, “Teacher Feature” and “With This Ring.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.