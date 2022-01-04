Last month I read in the Waverly paper that after 40 years, Steve Dilger decided to retire from United Equipment here in Waverly. After reading that story, I was given a “lights and siren” escort directly to my column, “Wasn’t it Yesterday.”
After a bit of arm chair reflection, the thought of, “Wasn’t it yesterday” hit me like there’s no tomorrow. Here I go again, getting all tangled up in the past when Steve is probably relishing the thought of, “Here comes tomorrow.”
Steve and I were in the same Bachelor Living class in high school. I’m guessing that was a mandatory class for graduation credits because I can’t picture either one of us taking it otherwise. Neither one of us intended to be bachelors by any stretch as we both had girlfriends at the time. As a matter of fact, we each married those girlfriends and have remained married to those same ladies to this day.
We were both, along with many of our friends, anxious to graduate and put school behind us. Looking back now, an argument can be made that we were anxious to get free from the best years of our lives, the school days. Back then, our only responsibility of any significance was getting that first job to keep gas in our first cars. The only bookwork we had after graduation was keeping track of when and where the next party was.
I’ve never forgotten that feeling of freedom while walking out on that last day of school in ‘75. It was that feeling of “kick open the swinging doors” and bring on life. I remember Steve and I jumping in to my black, nicely equipped, ‘67 Camaro. Now, don’t misunderstand, I don’t mean to say the car was equipped with options, that wasn’t the case at all. Nicely equipped to a 17-year-old was an 8-track tape player, pre-loaded with Tommy James and the Shondells and a cooler in the trunk with a 12-pack warming up a bag of ice.
We took a few laps back and forth in front of the school, outside looking in. If there ever was a prettier view, we had yet to experience it. Eventually, we ended up at his brother’s house in Shell Rock, where we could pop open the trunk in peace and quiet.
As they say, that was yesterday, and yesterday was gone as fast as the 3 bucks we spent on the 12 pack. Steve and I have remained in contact all of these years. We’ve each worked our jobs, collected our pay, and lived the lives we were blessed with. We went from teenagers to parents and on to grandparents.
Somehow, we went from baking pies (that we didn't bake), to sewing shirts (that we didn't sew), in Bachelor Living in 1975, to retirement in 2022. How in the world did we get here so fast? As Capt. Binghamton, (Old Lead Bottom) would say on McHale's Navy: "Wha, Wha, What, McHale?"