I heard the nine chimes from the grandfather clock, which only meant one thing. It’s 10 o’clock and time to hit the couch for the evening news with our dog, Lucy.
Lucy doesn’t go for this daylight savings time business, so I don’t change that clock. Lucy is kind of the boss around our house, so the last thing I want to do is get her upset at me. We do have an understanding; however, she’s not allowed to smoke in the house. Sue and I have never liked the smell of cigars.
Inevitably, when Lucy jumps up on the couch at the end of the day, she ends up laying across my legs. She’s kind of an overweight Britany Spaniel, so in the short time it takes for her to drift off to sleep, my legs are in a coma, as well.
I turn on the national news and it’s getting pretty hard to watch these days. There are so many natural disasters, so many fires, so many school shootings, and not least of all, the war in Ukraine.
This world is in turmoil. In every direction there’s bloodshed, death and destruction, and that’s just with my 401(k). I was just getting deeply involved in an earthquake segment when Lucy began snoring like a chainsaw. This happens a lot so I just pull out my ear plugs and stick them in her nostrils. I’ve gotten the impression that Lucy has no regard for news or politics. I didn’t have the heart to wake her up but I was faced with an immediate decision, either pull my numb legs out from under her, or risk amputation.
It never takes long, and I don’t know what she’s dreaming about, but eventually she’ll begin running in place. She must be chasing a rabbit, a kangaroo, an ostrich, or something of the sort. I don’t understand how a couch-pet can kick like a barn mule but she usually kicks me upside down. Before I know it, I’m off the couch, in a “pile” on the floor, and looking up at the ceiling.
Ever so quietly, I remove the can of beer from my chest, dry off, and climb back on the couch, all the while, Lucy is running through the jungles. I’m careful not to wake her from her dreams. By now, Lucy has claimed “squatter’s rights” and is occupying 80% of the couch but I’m happy with my small square. I got all nestled in and comfortable when Lucy twisted and snatched the blanket off my bare timbers. For goodness sakes! All of the sudden, Lucy raised her head, looked at me and barked once. When Lucy barks once, that means she has to go out to potty. Good grief! I got up and let her out and waited for her to ring the doorbell to come back in. Quite a bit of time went by and I wasn’t hearing from her. I got up, went to the door, and Lucy is hunkered down, staring up into the blackened sky, deep in concentration in her star-gazing. Lucy aligns herself with the stars, you know.
Finally, it’s back in the house and back on the couch. We both got settled in comfortable and then she barked twice. Twice means she wants a treat. Goodness gracious! I get up off the couch, go in the kitchen, and get a biscuit for her to munch on while she watches the news. When I got back, she was laying on her back, four legs in the air, snoring like a freight train. With dignity and grace, I simply took my place on the floor, next to the couch, where Lucy is sawing lumber. I can’t explain it, but sometimes I wonder, why do I love Lucy so much? As I lay on the floor, trying to get to sleep, with only a wash cloth warming my timbers, easily, I begin to count the ways!
I love Lucy.