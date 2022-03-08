As I write this, in memory of Terry Hicks, I choose not to focus on the sadness of his death. In Terry’s case, it seems more appropriate to smile at the memories he left behind.
Love, friendship, and memories are stronger than death, and to me, drinking a beer and having a laugh at the old days with Terry’s memory, is as right as the Oxford Dictionary. I won’t write this tribute in a Sunday Preacher, Church kind of style, rather, in the text of a couple of friends throwing back a few beers in the Rendezvous Bar when the drinking age was whether or not you were thirsty. That was Terry’s style, straight up, plain and simple, and that was something we had in common.
Learning of Terry’s death had me wading out into a whirlpool of emotions. He was a long-time friend, and I know he will be missed by those that knew him. Often in times like these, I put forth my best attempt at paying tribute to a lost loved one or friend, and in Terry’s case, he deserves that same respect.
Admittedly, I am somewhat hesitant because I feel that any mention describing Terry could be misunderstood, if you didn’t know him personally. You see, Terry was a very unique person. So much so, that before I began writing this tribute, I went to that trusty, Oxford Dictionary, to look up the meaning of a unique person. (I can see Terry in Heaven, wincing at the word “Oxford” right now.)
The definition was, “Being one of a kind, with no other person exactly like you, as proven in your actions and behavior.” That described Terry so perfectly that I was shocked it didn’t follow that definition with--see Terry Hicks.
I’m chuckling right now because I can vision Terry throwing his arms in the air, twisting his face, and saying, “rock and roll on that “Oxford” word J.C., that’s too much. He’d say, “I’m gonna have to look up that “Oxford” word, cause I don’t think it was recommended in my Owner’s Manual. A word like “Oxford” is gonna have me doing lupe de lupe’s, don’t you know, J.C..”
That was exactly the way Terry spoke. You could call it his Modus Operandi, or in other words, his M.O.
I remember meeting Terry for the first time at the Fina Station back in 1971. He called me J.C. and I thought at the time he just misunderstood my name. Further, I remember calling him a few months ago to check on his health condition and, on that day, and for the last 51 years he has always called me J.C. In order to appreciate that, you’d have to know Terry. He had his own style, mannerisms, and vocabulary. I’m not making fun at all, he was just “that kind.”
Terry’s language was one for the books. We were playing a game of pool in my lower level one night and I missed the shot. Terry explained that I “double-clutched” it.
Terry was fascinated with unicorns, he painted one on the hood of his car and even on his leather coat. When we were “whipping doughnuts” with our cars, Terry called it “whipping unicorns.”
I remember he got a new pair of tennis shoes one day. To show me his shoes, he jumped up in the air and clicked his heels together like a leprechaun. That was good for a laugh and had me thinking of the commercial, “always after me lucky charms.”
Every sentence he said ended with “rock and roll.” If Terry liked you, he gave you the “foof” treatment. That’s when his arms would spread in the air and his face would twist and he’d say “foof,” like Merlin the Magician.
When you drank beer with Terry, you were “sapping.” I could go on forever and fill a book with Terry’s vocabulary and style.
Terry met the love of his life, Becky Heller, in 2002 at the Cedar Falls Walmart. Their relationship grew into marriage in 2004. Life was good for the next decade. Unfortunately, Terry developed COPD and was forced to retire into disability from Terex in 2014. From that point on, his activities were limited but he particularly enjoyed his western shows and movies. Terry developed a terminal lung cancer in October 2021, and he lost the battle on February 26, 2022.
As I sit alone in my dim-lit kitchen, “sapping” a beer, thinking of Terry, I noticed my Alexa box flashing red, as if she had something to say. I asked her, Alexa, “what is rock and roll?” She said, “see Terry Hicks in the Oxford Dictionary.”