Here I go again, another November birthday evening here and gone, and it leaves me brimful of feeling empty. It’s a “wake-up” call as I crawl into bed, that feeling of sad and lonely. It brings to the threshold of my front doorstep, one of life’s harsh realities and a part of life you never want to face or experience. It’s the cold hard truth that you can really care for someone, and in fact, secretly love them, and they have no reciprocating feelings to offer in return. You might find yourself looking back to see if they’re looking back, and the truth is, they’re not. There isn’t so much as a second passing glance, a whisper, or even the slightest glimmer, that they are even aware of your existence. I suspect that most everyone has had that feeling at one time or another in their lifetime.
Every birthday I’ve had, since Facebook’s conception, I’ve anxiously awaited my “Happy Birthday” acknowledgment from two such people in particular, only to find out they must be congratulating me with invisible ink. I’ve waited until the stroke of midnight to see if they’ll remember me, just as I have faithfully remembered them, but they’ve taken some off ramp on an exit that leads to everywhere-but here. Once again, I’ll close the book on another year and tear away November from another calendar year. Once again, I’ll accept the sadness that will follow me into my bed tonight. You see, the 3 of us share the same birthday and never once have I forgotten to acknowledge theirs.