I have to believe, I’m not the only one it’s happened to. As a matter of fact, it probably happens more often than a person thinks. When it does, you have no options but to just file it away in the “honest mistake” category, the way I see it. It would be pretty hard to consider that any law had been broken.
Perhaps you need to drive uptown to the local store to do a little shopping. You exit the store with a sack full, in search of your car and wait a minute, what’s going on here? There’s a stranger taking up residency in your car. Well, it wasn’t that long ago, something of the sort happened to me.
I went to Miller True Value to pick up an item or two, hardware related. I was able to park my big, white Buick fairly close to the store so it was a typical, nondescript event. In the parking lot, I noticed another white Buick very similar to mine parked a few cars away from mine.
I got to thinking how you never really notice a particular make or model of a vehicle until you buy one. Then it seems like you see your same car everywhere you look.
I went in to the store, got my things, and headed out of the exit door in fairly short order. I did a visual scan in search of my white Buick. I remember exactly where I parked it so finding it was “no thing.”
On the way to the car, I did notice what I would consider a malfunction that required a “penalty flag.” An older gentleman had my car door open with one foot on the carpeted threshold. He had one arm on the opened door and his other arm was sprawled across the vinyl roof. It may not have been much, but that was “my” vinyl roof his arm was sprawling all over.
He was in a deep conversation with another older gentleman. I didn’t really care what they were talking about and it really wasn’t any of my business but I did feel like I had a claim in this matter. After all, that was my car he was using for a picnic table.
I knew exactly what was happening. The gentleman thought he was in his own car that was parked a few cars away. I walked up to the guy, being careful not to interrupt the two, but eventually I felt the need to interject into their conversation.
I asked him how he was doing. He replied, “Pretty good, thank you.”
I asked him if I could help him in any way, as he was getting up close and personal with my car. He said, “No, not at all.”
All of the sudden it dawned on him that he was defiling somebody else’s car.
“Oh, for Pete’s sake, (not exact words) I’ve got the wrong car.” he yelled.
I couldn’t help but laugh. The man was terribly embarrassed. He apologized over and over. I assured him there was no problem at all as we both laughed it off.
I drove away wondering if there’s a law against a senior citizen accidentally using someone else’s car for a Simmons Beautyrest mattress. If there is, I’m not going to do it, there’s no citizen’s arrest here. I’m not pressing charges on some old man who needed to borrow my car for a few minutes. But geez, he could have at least returned it with a full tank of gas.