In their younger years, I’m sure most everyone has experienced bullying, or was afraid they were going to at some point. Personally, I just happen to have a “case in point” that takes me back to elementary school.
In 1966 I moved to Chillicothe, Illinois in my 4th grade year of school. As you might imagine, everything was new and strange to me. It happened that our next-door neighbor, J.J. Herman, was my age and in my class in school, so it was easy to strike up a friendship with him.
One summer day we decided to go to the Shore Acres Park to spend the day. Inevitably, the time came that we needed to use the bathrooms and I didn’t think a thing of it. We are not talking about an “earth closet” here, it was a nice, up-to-date bathroom, with plumbing and sinks. As we were finished and ready to leave, 2 older guys, probably 9th graders, came in. I didn’t know them but they knew J.J.. I could see J.J. was nervous which made me a little uncomfortable as well. One of the guys went to J.J. and told him to “kiss the crown” in a mean voice. I didn’t know what kiss the crown was, but I knew I would soon find out. One of them pushed J. J. over to the toilet, raised the lid, and told him to kiss the crown.
I had a strong suspicion this wasn’t going to end well for J.J., and it didn’t. The part I struggled with was, I knew I was going to be next. I wasn’t quite sure what their fixation was on kissing the toilet, but I was quickly fixed on doing without that fixation. A lot of things went through my mind. Geez, I haven’t even kissed a girl yet and they’re wanting me to get a little practice in on a toilet.
After a few cuffs upside J.J.’s head, he leaned over and ever so lightly and quickly, touched his lips to the porcelain. It was much like a little peck on the cheek. Instantly. there was a penalty flag down on that play. The bullies weren’t going for pecks on the cheeks. They were interested in a full-blown, lips pressed completely to the porcelain, gig. This told me what I was going to be in for. It was obvious to me that “toilet kissing” must be a full-contact sport.
One of the bullies made it abundantly clear that J.J. was only going to get one more chance. He leaned into the toilet, and performed “crown kissing,” take two. The bullies were persuasive as J.J. “crown kissed” once more with feeling. I think J.J. must have kissed a girl before because he gave the toilet a long and drawn-out smooch. By this time, I was getting scared. J.J. stood up, and never even got a round of applause. The bullies looked at me like I was a kid with porcelain on my lips. That was a bad feeling.
Scared to death, I decided to plead my case diplomatically. I told them I was new in town (which was true) and that my dad was a new policeman in town. Actually, my dad was a postman, but they may have misunderstood me to say policeman, an honest mistake. I made it clear there would be a policeman knocking on their doors.
They were instantly scared and asked if my dad’s name was DeFoe, the new cop in town. I said yes, worried that J.J. would spill the beans. The one bully said, “I’ve heard that DeFoe is a bad-ass.” The bullies let me skip the latrine duties and treated me like an old friend.
J.J. and I were allowed to leave and I did what I thought was reasonable for saving our lives. I called him toilet breath all the way home.