The other night I was perusing through some of my Facebook friends' profiles to get caught up. I very seldom ever comment, with the exception of offering out the birthday wishes. While I was in the process of putting a few miles on my keyboard "mouse," I happened onto the Cedar Valley, Pay It Forward page. This is a group, or a website where people can donate items that they don't really need or use, that may benefit someone else. It kind of falls into the category of "one man's junk is another man's treasure."
On the flipside of that record, someone may very well be in need, or have a need for something, and they will post their desire on that sight as well.
Daylight has long deserted me and I've nowhere to go, so I'll throw some cubes in a glass and read on through the Pay It Forward page and see where our community stands.
A lady is looking for various items that her children might enjoy this summer, and to please contact her if you have anything to give. Another person posted that her boyfriend's family lost everything in a house fire. Thankfully nobody was injured, but she's asking for anyone who can to donate anything in the likes of clothes or household items and that anything would be much appreciated.
I read on to one simple, single, line. Does anyone know how to contact the Suicide Hotline? As I read some of these requests, I am starting to realize the need in the Cedar Valley area is far greater than I had expected. Another request was a lady wanting training pants and a size 4 Luv's diapers that anyone can part with. This person mentioned that she does not have a vehicle, and she's hoping someone can deliver her some diapers for her baby. Another request was someone asking, "Please, I need a ride to the Casino so he or she can work in the morning."
There's a request for someone wanting boys, size 8 summer clothes. There was a person on the website offering 2 Styrofoam coolers that are not used. Apparently, he or she receives medicine in the coolers, and anyone is welcome to have them.
This next message is a message nobody ever wants to read, "Does anyone have any food they can part with?" The next message on the list was a picture of various food items. The message was, "If anyone is in need of food, please message me." There was an answer to that message that said, "Please private message me." Hopefully the person needing food was able to hook up with the person offering food.
It seems to me, there are more needs than offers out there.
Here is a post that left me weak and defeated.. "I urgently need help moving my few belongings, my dog, and myself. I just started a new job and I'm new in this area. I have no funds and no vehicle. Please, I need help urgently. I can load my belongings myself. I just really, really, need to find someone with a vehicle that will help me."
I had to stop reading. It was time to fold my umbrella, and come in out of the pain. Needless to say, I didn't sleep well, after being made aware of all the local citizens carrying such a weight of need on their shoulders.
When I got up the next morning, I revisited the Pay It Forward site. I went through every post and each was followed by at least four or five, and some as many as 10 people that responded with help, to address each person's problems. We have good people in our community.
If anyone feels like they would like to be of help to someone in any way, join the Cedar Valley, Pay It Forward, Facebook website. Reach out, make a difference, and touch someone's life. You just may find that it's your own life you'll be touching.