Truer words were never spoken these days, bad news is out there and in the air we breathe. We’ve got wars, school shootings, inflation, political disaster and the looming threat of recession. The old saying, “you can run but you can’t hide,” has been replaced with “now, you can’t even run.”

It’s on the news on T.V., it’s on the radio, it’s in the newspapers and magazines, it’s all good...with bad news. It’s adversely affecting everyone from young children to great-great grandparents. It’s time to take all of this bad news that’s piled so high and bury it deep.