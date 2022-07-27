Truer words were never spoken these days, bad news is out there and in the air we breathe. We’ve got wars, school shootings, inflation, political disaster and the looming threat of recession. The old saying, “you can run but you can’t hide,” has been replaced with “now, you can’t even run.”
It’s on the news on T.V., it’s on the radio, it’s in the newspapers and magazines, it’s all good...with bad news. It’s adversely affecting everyone from young children to great-great grandparents. It’s time to take all of this bad news that’s piled so high and bury it deep.
Just picture if you can, coming home after working all day, finishing your evening meal, and reaching for the newspaper in an effort to get away from it all. You smooth out the paper and the headline on the front page reads, “Two Pre-Schoolers Pull a Prank on Teacher.” No bad news here, as you begin to read on.
Two 4-year-old “besties,” Max and Jax were in the same pre-school class. The two pint-sized buddies devised a plan to trick their teacher. They decided to each shave their heads into identical mohawk haircuts. By doing so, there was no way the teacher could tell them apart. The two little “grass-hoppers” giggled for the rest of that class, knowing what they were about to get away with.
With the help of each of their parents, they both went to the same barber and signed on to identical mohawk haircuts. The next day before school, they wrote up name tags and traded with each other so they would each have the others name on their shirt. They went into class and sat in each other’s desks. In a youngsters’ eyes, there was simply no way the teacher could tell them apart.
The teacher, (having been pre informed by the parents) played along with the prank in every way, as Max and Jax made eyes at one another giggling the whole time. Towards the end of the hour the two little “fireballs” came clean and ‘fessed up to the fact that they had been spoofing their teacher and she had no idea. The teacher was totally shocked to learn that the youngsters had given her such a perfect camouflage job. Boys will be boys, they say.
The front page of the newspaper shows a picture of both boys with identical haircuts. It was obvious that Max was probably 6 inches taller than Jax, but the youngsters didn’t see that as a give-away. The heart-warming part of the story was clear to see. The newspaper never mentioned a word about Max being white and Jax being black. Those little boys were colorblind and oblivious to the fact that the color of their skin should have been a recognizable difference between the two of them. They didn’t see it.
Maybe there will come the day when stories like Max and Jax are the headliners and the front-page news of the day. That’s the kind of news that will sell.
J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes two series of features, “Teacher Feature” and “With This Ring.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.