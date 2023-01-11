J.D. Francis (copy)

I brushed the heavy frost from the mailbox, opened it, and removed a single piece of mail from within. I don’t review my mail until I’ve crossed the busy blacktop, taking precautions not to get hit by a car. When I made it to the kitchen table, safe and sound, I opened the letter. It was a Medicare pamphlet that served to remind me that I am officially getting old. I didn’t need to see this. Does this mean the good times ARE really over for good?

I can’t remember a time in my life, when I was never hoping, never wishing, or never dreaming. Honestly, right about now, I find myself hoping, wishing, and dreaming, I never would have opened this Medicare pamphlet. It’s affecting me as something bad, that I want gone for good. I’ve got that feeling of puffing out beautiful, smoke rings in an empty, dark storage room. It’s a nowhere road for me.

J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.