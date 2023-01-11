I brushed the heavy frost from the mailbox, opened it, and removed a single piece of mail from within. I don’t review my mail until I’ve crossed the busy blacktop, taking precautions not to get hit by a car. When I made it to the kitchen table, safe and sound, I opened the letter. It was a Medicare pamphlet that served to remind me that I am officially getting old. I didn’t need to see this. Does this mean the good times ARE really over for good?
I can’t remember a time in my life, when I was never hoping, never wishing, or never dreaming. Honestly, right about now, I find myself hoping, wishing, and dreaming, I never would have opened this Medicare pamphlet. It’s affecting me as something bad, that I want gone for good. I’ve got that feeling of puffing out beautiful, smoke rings in an empty, dark storage room. It’s a nowhere road for me.
When I go back to the beginning, a kindergartener wishing for first grade, and a first grader wishing to graduate. Though I remember it well, it’s all gone now. I wished so hard to be a teenager, here and gone. Probably the strongest dream, I peeled back every moment of time waiting for, getting a driver’s license. The truth is now, if there is another person riding with me, I’d rather they drove. And what about that Senior Kegger, there’s a good time over for good. Under normal circumstances, if I was climbing the ladder of priorities, the next dream come true was being the age to drink alcohol. I didn’t follow the rules according to Hoyle on that one. I opted to write my own rules on drinking, therefore, there’s no such rung on that ladder. Life was good and exciting then, but those fields have all been plowed now.
Oh, but you can’t take away that feeling of getting that first job to buy your first car, or go on that first date. The excitement of those firsts in life is gone with the wind.
As I sign my Medicare card, life is so much different than my younger days. My mirror tells me that the calloused hands of time haven’t had much mercy on me. Today, it’s gray hair, teeth in a water glass, sore backs, new hips, and new knees. Hmm, what’s not to like about this, I wonder? I sit here now, playing emotional tug of war against my youth.
Well, give me a deck of cards and I’ll be the betting man. I’ll deal them out and “see” all of those losses, and “raise” them with a “deep-end” bright and shiny. To this day, I still experience marriage (46 years), children, grandchildren, family, and friends. As of the signing of this card, it all becomes really real. The Medicare card says I am officially too old to go back to those “first time” excitements, that’s true. There is, however, another long overdue exit I can take, with more of a positve feel, I’m now officially too old... to die young. With children and grandchildren, what’s not to like about that?
J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.