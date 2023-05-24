For the last several months I’ve written a column I call the Teacher Feature. My goal was to recognize the teachers at every level, who retired from the Waverly-Shell Rock school district.
I’d like to share my own personal “Teacher Feature” from a math teacher I had in seventh grade in Maynard, Iowa. Because of the ‘68 tornado that hit Oelwein, where I lived, I had to attend school in Maynard back then. I was at West Central in ‘69 and ‘70 for seventh and eighth grades.
My math teacher, Darryl Landas, was also brand new to the school system and didn’t know anyone, the same as me.
Not knowing any of his students, he asked every student to say their name out loud.
When it got to me, I said my name, J.D. Francis. He told me that he had a close friend named J.D. and they always called him Jade.
From that point on, for the next two years, I went by Jade. I’ve never forgotten that over the years. It wasn’t often in my life that a teacher would focus on me.
Three years later, when I worked at Bob’s Standard in Waverly, we received a call that someone needed a jump start at Carver’s Restaurant.
I went to jump the car. When I got out of the truck, it was Mr. Landas who needed the jump start. He said, “Well, John Dalton Francis, or should I say Jade?”
I asked him how in the world he knew my real name. He said that teachers do their research.
I haven’t seen Mr. Landas in over 50 years, but I’ve wanted to contact him for a couple reasons. I have a subdivision I call JadeStone, and my daughter Shelby had a baby last year, and named the baby, Frankie Jade Francis. Frankie, after my late brother, Frank, and Jade after the name Mr. Landas gave me in Maynard.
I’d like him to know that the name he gave me has stayed with me but I had no idea where he lived to contact him. It seemed to me that he is, in some way, responsible for the personal names in my family, and he doesn’t even know it.
A few months ago, my sister, Rhonada, found a Darryl Landas from Iowa, living in the Villages, in Florida. I wanted to contact him but never did. I feared he would think I was a stalker or something of the sort, after hearing from a student of his, 50 some years ago.
Now, as Paul Harvey would say, “I’d like to share the rest of the story.” I was recently contacted by Karen and Gaylan Brunssen to paint their home. They said they were leaving for a few months to Florida. They said they own a home at the Villages. I told them of the coincidence, because I was just recently looking for my math teacher of 1970 and have tracked him down to the Villages in Florida. I told Gaylan and Karen what street he lived on in the Villages. They explained to me that the Villages is a huge, several miles, home development.
A couple of weeks went by and I was out plowing snow after a 6-inch snowstorm in the middle of January. While I was plowing, my phone rang and I heard someone tell me that I had an assignment due 53 years ago and he was still waiting for it. I was very confused until he introduced himself as Darryl Landas, my seventh grade math teacher. He asked how my sister, Rhonada was doing, so I knew he remembered me and my family. We visited briefly, as best we could hear each other. We shared our contact information and I promised to contact him sooner than later. I couldn’t believe that Karen and Gaylan found Mr. Landas.
I called Darryl, Mr. Landas, two weeks later and was able to visit more clearly. I re-shared all of my personal “Jade” stories that he had no idea he was responsible for.
To make this world even smaller, he asked me if I knew Dick Pollitt and Dave Sage from Waverly. Obviously, I did. Apparently, Darryl was a track coach in Decorah and Dick and Dave were track coaches as well. From 53 years ago in Maynard, to Waverly, to Decorah, to Florida, and back to Waverly, what more proof do I need? This world just keeps getting smaller!