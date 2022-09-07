Impala

I was able to buy an immaculate, ‘67 Impala and I remember having my picture taken while sitting on the hood of that car. I was on cloud nine and feeling reborn, in the driveway next door.

Not long ago, I received a call from Jill Gross about a couple of steel doors she wanted to have painted. She gave me her address to look at the doors and began giving me directions to her house. I stopped her short by informing her that I already knew exactly where she lived. I explained that I recall her address, as I lived next door to her house 50 years ago. I took an educated guess by asking her if she bought her home from DeVere and Norma Creger, as they lived in that home when I lived next door decades ago. Jill said I was correct, but she couldn’t remember if they owned it at the time she purchased it.

I didn’t need “Alexa” or a GPS as I pulled into her driveway without incident. As I approached her front porch, Jill stepped out to meet me there. We discussed the doors she wanted painted and the colors of each side of the doors. I took a moment to look around the neighborhood and my past blanketed over my shoulders. With selected points, gestures and motions, I began giving Jill a synopsis of my young life in the neighborhood she’s currently been living in.