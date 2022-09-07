Not long ago, I received a call from Jill Gross about a couple of steel doors she wanted to have painted. She gave me her address to look at the doors and began giving me directions to her house. I stopped her short by informing her that I already knew exactly where she lived. I explained that I recall her address, as I lived next door to her house 50 years ago. I took an educated guess by asking her if she bought her home from DeVere and Norma Creger, as they lived in that home when I lived next door decades ago. Jill said I was correct, but she couldn’t remember if they owned it at the time she purchased it.
I didn’t need “Alexa” or a GPS as I pulled into her driveway without incident. As I approached her front porch, Jill stepped out to meet me there. We discussed the doors she wanted painted and the colors of each side of the doors. I took a moment to look around the neighborhood and my past blanketed over my shoulders. With selected points, gestures and motions, I began giving Jill a synopsis of my young life in the neighborhood she’s currently been living in.
At the end of the block was Charley and Lois Dunlap’s home. I can still see Gary and Bev Boveia moving into the Dunlap home. I remember clearly to this day, the wind harassing Bev’s long blond hair, as they were moving in. I was 16 years old then, and even now after close to 50 years, we have remained friends.
Next to Gary and Bev’s home, across the street from my old house, was Eldon Wonder’s home. As I recall, he was a pharmacist. They had a daughter, Erica, who was a special needs friend and in my same class in school. Their son, John was couple of years older than I was.
Next door to Wonder’s home was the Buzz Levick family. I never really visited much with the Levick family. I knew that Buzz kept himself busy at Wartburg. To the west of Levick’s, on the corner lot, was the Jim Darrah family. Their daughter, Sherri, was in my class in school. Steve was a few years older, and Sandy, a couple years younger. I remember religiously servicing Jim’s car at Bob’s Standard. Jim always had a new, white, Old’s Ninety Eight. He always gave me a tip, so I was always happy to do Jim’s car in those days.
Directly to the west of our home was the DeVere Creger family. Their son, Doug, always had neat cars. I was 16 and a half and because of recuperating from an accident, I still didn’t have a driver’s license. I dreamed of the day I could have the kind of cars Doug Creger had. He had a ‘55 chevy with a tuck and roll interior as I recall. I remember when he purchased a 1970 black Monte Carlo. I was certain that in the future that Monte Carlo would be a collector’s item someday. Did I mention I still didn’t have a driver’s license?
To the east of our home was an older gentleman who was a minister and a widower. I believe his last name was Burrach. I didn’t really know him as he never left his home that I ever saw. A 16-year-old wouldn’t give it much thought.
To the east of Burrach’s was the Barry Kline family. Barry was a kind man. When I returned home from the hospital, there were a dozen beautiful, red roses, to welcome me home on my kitchen table. It’s sometimes strange what a person remembers, but those roses have been a “flashback” I have never forgotten to this day.
Suddenly, I snapped out of my, “Yesterday in the Neighborhood” tell all. I figured that Jill had probably had enough. Before I left her porch, I shared with her one more moving incident that has always been special about the neighborhood. Several months overdue, I finally got my driver’s license. I shared with her that I was able to buy an immaculate, ‘67 Impala and I remember having my picture taken while sitting on the hood of that car. I was on cloud nine and feeling reborn, in the driveway next door.
I drove away pondering on life itself. So much has changed in that neighborhood and after almost 50 years, it would be expected. Norma Creger, Buzz Levick, Charley Dunlap, Barry Kline, Jim Darrah and his son Steve, and Erica Wonder, have all passed away. And those are only the ones I know of.
I was once a teen struggling to grow older, and now that I’m older, I want to go back.