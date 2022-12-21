J.D. Francis

I heard a young lady yell it out on a playground last Sunday afternoon and it’s been following me around ever since. She yelled out, “sticks and stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt me.” That’s an old saying we’ve all used at one time or another in our young lives, as a comeback to an insult.

I learned that old saying young, and it was likely through ill measures, I’m sure, but I’m struggling to believe that saying is true.