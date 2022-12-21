I heard a young lady yell it out on a playground last Sunday afternoon and it’s been following me around ever since. She yelled out, “sticks and stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt me.” That’s an old saying we’ve all used at one time or another in our young lives, as a comeback to an insult.
I learned that old saying young, and it was likely through ill measures, I’m sure, but I’m struggling to believe that saying is true.
If you consider the fact that broken bones will eventually mend but angry words spoken in haste, could very well hurt for a lifetime. I may be diving into the deep end here, but as I think about it, it’s hard to find anything as powerful, or carry as much weight, as something as simple as the spoken word.
The words you say may be meaningless to you but could very well stay with someone for a lifetime, whether in a positive or negative way.
There are words to alter reality, words to give praise, or words to mourn a lost loved one. Words in a courtroom will set an innocent man free or convict a guilty man to prison. If not for colorful words, how else for a blind person to see the beautiful butterfly, raising its wings in the palm of a sure and steady hand.
Words can mean the world to someone, like, “will you marry me?” They can also mean despair, “I’d like a divorce.” How about the young man who fell madly, and passionately in love with someone, and hears the sweetest words he never wants to hear, “can’t we just be friends?” That kind of answer reminds me of a saying he might be feeling, “though his voice was silent, his heart had a thousand tongues.” I imagine his tongues were speechless.
The written word can be a subliminal map to a hidden treasure. The buried treasure, nothing more than a dream within, that may never come true. Words can form songs, prayers, poems, and promises. There are words of faith, compromise, love, hate, and inspiration. Words can scar, and words can heal. There are words of the past and words of tomorrow. There are words to suppress, words to regain, words to push and words to pull.
Tonight, as I write these words on Christmas eve, I find myself reaching. I wish I could find the words to explain, that of all the words we have ever spoken, or all that we’ve ever heard, none equate to the power of just one single word. An unspoken word, that not one living soul has ever heard or witnessed. That one word, so absolute, so transcendent, and so divine, is the Word of God. You need only believe in Him, and you shall have everlasting life. On that you can believe and depend, for, as the creator of all, He gave us His Word. Merry Christmas to all!
J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.