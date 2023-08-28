From the moment we’ve experienced it, consider it in “past tense,” and called it yesterday, it becomes a reflection. Every minute we exist we accumulate various reflections until our own reflections outweigh, or outpace our futures and our futures racing to join the reflections of our past. It seems everything relating to our existence sifts down into “white ash” reflections. But our reflections can wear so many different outfits.
An old man sits on a park bench on a sunny, summer afternoon. He reflects on the years of his life in rewind, painfully aware the best years have come and gone.
Maybe it’s a song that takes you back to those carefree, better days when love was easy and a smile inviting. Perhaps an aged photograph of younger days, proving your existence as a “footnote” in the story of your life. An 8 by 10 reflection of when aging was left in the hands of tomorrow, until comes the time, tomorrow places it back in our own hands.
Reflections can be placed upon a person, like the young boy who helps an elderly lady cross the street, or the masked man who robs a filling station in the dark of night. Both of which are reflections of one’s character. Often, after a gentle rain, the sun shines through the moisture in the air creating a “mystic” rainbow reflection. How often do you look into and beyond your children’s eyes, and through their words, emotions, and mannerisms see your own reflection? Our everyday common lives are endless avenues of decisions and choices, that often end in the inner most doubt, question and self-reflection.
Of all the different ways reflection exists, the one that holds us hostage with no bail for release, is the mirror. The “looking glass” is nothing more than a silent echo or an impersonator, imitating our every move, yet so necessary to our daily lives.
When I stare into a mirror my image, my reflection, meets me only half the way. I’ve never met, nor has anyone ever met, or seen their own face, rather only a reflection of their own appearance in an honest, unforgiving mirror. Without that reflection we would be totally blind to our own appearance that everyone else sees so clearly.
I rely on my eyes to see my reflection in the mirror, yet I have never seen my own eyes, that is...without the benefit of reflection. I recently purchased a new pair of glasses with tinted lenses, to protect my eyes that I’ve never seen, from the sun’s rays. Glasses that when I hold them in my hand, I can see them perfectly, but when I put them on to see with, I can no longer see them. Well, that is, without the benefit of reflection.
There are so many “this and that” daily tasks in which we rely on reflection for. Shaving, combing our hair, putting make-up on, and simple piece of mind in being presentable for the new day, to only name a few.
What would it be like in a world with no reflections? Perhaps only those with an identical twin could do without them. I’ve heard it said that somewhere in this world we all have an identical twin. I can’t say for sure, but I can say, I’ve never looked in a mirror that didn’t agree that I had a twin.