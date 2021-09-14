I recently tore another page from the calendar and I’m looking forward to another Labor Day weekend. This particular holiday tells me summer is slowly coming to an end.
That was the topic of discussion when I called my mom in Coralville. Every year, we mildly vent to one another on how we hate to see the days and the daylight hours become so short. I told her that, from this point forward, we are losing about 2 minutes of daylight a day. Mercy, I hate that. That whole daylight-saving time change in November is hard on me. I find myself wishing for Dec. 22, when the days slowly start getting longer.
After our phone conversation of wishing and complaining, I grabbed a beer and went to the couch to catch up on the news of the day. After a couple of hours of the daily news, I got a lesson in reasons I shouldn’t be complaining.
The continual “breaking news” was continually breaking me. Our western states are running out of water, with the proof obvious at the Hoover Dam. In the last 21 years, Lake Mead, the water supplier to Nevada, California and Arizona, has dropped 130 feet due to droughts. The Western States are experiencing unmatched, catastrophic fires and thousands of homes have been destroyed. The fires are so fierce and devastating, they’re changing the air quality in neighboring states.
The recent hurricanes in Louisiana killed 50 citizens and left tens of thousands of men, women and children homeless. Most of the citizens were hiding up in their attics to escape the flood waters. They don’t have electricity or even the bare essentials for survival. The heat and humidity will certainly threaten their very existence.
We have earthquakes in Asia and South America and glaciers are melting in the Arctic and Greenland which are raising the sea levels. New York City had the worst per-hour rainfall in its recorded history, with 3.2 inches of rainfall an hour. The “heartbeat” of New York, the subway systems, are shut down because of the rain water.
I thought America had it whipped, but COVID-19 with its new Delta variant continues to claim lives by the thousands. The Midwest, including Iowa, and as close as Waverly and Shell Rock, have experienced recent tornadoes. When, where or how will it all end, it makes me wonder. I don’t know anything about climate change or global warming, but I do believe something is going terribly wrong with our weather.
Just to watch the evening news these days requires an adult-dose of uncompromising grit. I’m sure some would be better served if they switched the channel. The other night I called my mom and complained about the fact that the days are getting shorter. I did so in the comforts of my air-conditioned home, safe and sound, and with no worries. I had my dog, Lucy, fetching my beers, and my wife sleeping down the hall.
I decided to turn on the evening news and I got a crash course in natural disasters that “shivered my timbers.” Something is usually gained when something is lost, for I received an honorary diploma on reasons why I can’t complain.
I’ve decided I can live with the shorter daylight hours... literally!