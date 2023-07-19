I never realized the KCFI, Cedar Falls radio station existed, until about eight years ago.
I got all set up to paint a condo in Cedar Falls, and as a final preparation measure, I started “channel surfing” my radio for an oldies station. I came across an oldies song and landed my radio on the KCFI station.
The DJ was extremely knowledgeable, interesting, and seemed genuinely compassionate. Her name was Dolly Fortier. As I was listening, I tried to figure out if she was 40 or 70 years old, I couldn’t tell. On the air, she invited listeners to call in and request a song. I did just that. When she answered, I told her my name is J.D. from Waverly and that I liked Neil Diamond songs. She said she would play the whole hour with Neil songs.
Mercy, I knew I was going to like her.
I wanted to ask her age, and I did, she was 79 years old, eight years ago. I spoke very fast because I thought she had to be off the call when the song ended. As it turned out, and I couldn’t have guessed it then, I would call her every week day for the next eight years and would become close friends.
In the first few months of calling, I’d always time my conversation to end when the song was finished. Dolly eventually figured that out and told me her show was taped and she could visit longer.
After about a year of requesting songs, and a powerful curiosity of her radio station, myself and my employees, Peggy and Teresa, went to visit her at the radio station. It became a regular thing. I would call her and tell her that I was coming “courting.” Whenever I said I was coming “courting,” that meant I was bringing a gift.
I got in the habit of calling Dolly with music trivia that she’d say on the radio, without mentioning names. If the trivia was too lengthy, I would write it down and mail it to her home.
I remember Dolly once saying on the air, that she would love to be on the cover of the Rolling Stone magazine, as the oldest DJ. I tried hard and contacted that magazine but I couldn’t get the job done. I went to Plan B. With the help of a computer friend, Matt Tolan, we took an actual blank cover of a Rolling Stone Magazine and I had a picture of Dolly from her 80th birthday and Matt placed it on the Magazine cover. I wrote all of the text and Matt placed that on the cover as well. It looked absolutely authentic. I called Dolly and told her I was coming “courting.” Peggy, Teresa, and I, went to her studio and she unwrapped a picture frame of herself, on the cover of the Rolling Stone.
About four years ago, Dolly called from her doctor’s appointment in Shell Rock. I insisted she come to Waverly to have lunch with Peggy and I, Teresa wasn’t working that day. We met at the OP in Waverly. While we were eating taco pizza, Dolly had a stroke. She would only say “Urgent Care.” I immediately called an ambulance and she was taken to the Waverly Hospital. I stayed with her in her room through part of the evening, until her son and granddaughter arrived.
The next couple of months it was hospital visits instead of our typical song selection calls. After about a year, she was back on the radio and everything was largely back to normal. As a matter of fact, when she was able, I picked her up and took her to the Gallagher Bluedorn, to a Neil Diamond show.
Dolly was hospitalized the week of July 4 with heart complications. I continued to call her hospital room and request my songs jokingly. On July 12, 2023, Dolly passed away from heart complications. I called her hospital room that morning and she didn’t answer my call. I never got to say goodbye.
I can go on forever on the impact that beautiful lady has had in the Cedar Valley area. She was an amazing person and I am so much a richer person for having once made a call, “I’m J.D. from Waverly.”
Dolly’s granddaughter, Erica, sent me an email telling me that Dolly loved me like one of her own children. I told Erica my feelings were the same. I am going to end my personal, Celebration of Dolly’s life with my final music trivia for Dolly to read on the air in Heaven. And Dolly, mention my name after you read it, I am so proud to have known you.
Hank Williams Sr. wrote the song “Kaw-Liga” just before he passed away on the first day of 1953. “Kaw-Liga,” a huge hit, was on the B-side of Your “Cheating Heart,” another huge hit. “Kaw-Liga” was released after Hank Sr. passed away. Goodbye Dolly, I’ll miss you so much.