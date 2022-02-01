Last week my cousin Gary, from Mason City, stopped in for a visit. After sharing an hour’s worth of memories and stories at the “round table,” we decided to call his brother, my other cousin, Daryl from Wyoming and all have a joint conversation.
I didn’t realize that the technology on his smartphone allowed us to not only visit, we could see each other in live time. I was thinking how my “flip phone” was looking pretty simple right about then. That was pretty cool being able to see each other while we were talking.
Later on that evening, I kept thinking about the cartoon, “The Jetsons” and how they had phones that they could see who they were talking to on their phone screen. That was the cartoonists dream or vision that may happen in the way off future someday. If you remember the Jetsons, they were a cartoon family living in “Orbit City” outer space. The show aired in 1962 but was set to the future year of 2062, 100 years into the future. It’s crazy to think, we’re only 40 years away from that future cartoon setting by now. The original cartoon was short-lived, only airing for one season of 24 episodes. Reruns aired subsequently and in 1985-87, 41 new episodes were made for syndication with all the original voice actors. It happened to be the very first show that aired in color for the ABC network in 1962.
The Jetsons theme song actually reached No. 9 on the Billboard Charts in 1986 with those famous lyrics, “Meet George Jetson, his boy Elroy, daughter Judy, Jane-his wife.” That’s a song you may not want to hear, because it has a way of going through your mind all day long.
That show was way ahead of its time in 1962, with so many scenarios and gadgets in the cartoon actually happening today. Just to list a few, the Jetson family made video calls to each other on their wearable “smart watches,” not uncommon today. Moving walkways were considered cool when first seen on the Jetson show but are now a common sight in airports today. The Jetson creator may have stolen that idea because the first moving walkway was installed in a Dallas airport in 1960, two years before the show aired.
How about those talking alarm clocks the Jetsons had? When it woke up George, he groaned to shut it off. Not much different than our Alexa we talk to now.
I recall George having his “Skype” calls to his family and boss from anywhere he pleased, including in mid-air. My cousins and I just did that last week.
When George woke up in the morning, he would read his “digital newspaper.” That seems like the internet we have today.
The Jetson family would take their trips to Mars, furnished complete with tickets and a tourist guide. Elon Musk is getting that covered in the near future. He wants to take humans to Mars in 2026.
The Jetsons robotic housekeeper “Rosie” might be a little offended with the “Robotic Butlers” at the hotels in Japan as well as the Aloft Hotel, in California.
Probably the one future gadget we have yet to accomplish that the Jetsons did is to have low flying cars. Though they have been created, I expect that gadget won’t come to fruition any time soon, at least in our lifetimes. But then, as I watched “The Jetsons” in 1962, I never thought we’d be seeing each other on our phones either.