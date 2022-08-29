I can trace my curiosity back to 1967 when I was in 5th grade in Britt, Iowa. I’d get off the school bus and run in the house to watch my favorite show, “The Rifleman.” I’ve always remembered one of the actors on the show, Sammy Davis Jr., who appeared to have facial scarring and a glass eye. I’ve seen him on TV dozens of times since then and I’ve always wondered about the circumstances behind his glass eye.
I’m sitting here at my computer and after all of these years of wondering, I need only “boot it up” and go after the “FMI” (for my information), story.
Most everyone has heard of the “song and dance” man extraordinaire, the “rat pack” man, Sammy Davis Jr. It’s likely the older generation remembers what happened that resulted in the need for his prosthetic eye, but I’m just young enough and haven’t yet earned that older generation status.
On Nov. 19, 1954, Sammy Davis, two female friends, and his valet, Charlie Head, left Las Vegas where he had just performed, en route to a Hollywood recording session. Davis was driving through Cajon Pass on Route 66 in San Bernardino, California, when an elderly lady ahead of him apparently missed her turn and slammed on her brakes. Sammy Davis plowed his brand-new, lime green Cadillac convertible into her car. His body catapulted forward and his face slammed into the steering wheel. He broke his nose, his jaw, and his left eye was severely damaged and protruding from its socket. That particular Cadillac model had a cone-shaped horn button extending from the middle of the steering wheel and his eye slammed into it.
The two women were not severely injured but Davis and Charlie Head were transported to the Community Hospital in San Bernardino. A surgeon, Dr. Fred Hull, examined Mr. Davis and determined his eye was too severely damaged to save. Dr. Hull informed Davis that he would, in fact, lose his eye. Davis was more concerned about his injured leg, as he asserted that his leg was more important to his dancing career. Hull assured him his leg would heal fine.
During his one week stay at the hospital, Davis received star-studded visitors including, Tony Curtis, Ava Gardner, Jack Benny, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Joey Bishop. Upon his release, he promised he’d return to raise funds for the aging hospital. It was widely believed by staff, Davis would never return. Davis went to Frank Sinatra’s home in Palm Springs to recuperate.
Within weeks of his accident, Davis returned to the stage to perform, wearing an eye patch and eventually a glass eye. After almost four years to the day, Davis returned to a newly built hospital where he was treated years prior. They needed all new equipment. Davis brought three busloads of star performers from Hollywood for the fundraising event. Stars included James Garner, Tony Curtis, Sidney Poitier, Diahann Carroll, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Danny Thomas, and Judy Garland. There were 7,500 tickets sold for as much as five dollars a ticket. A total of $20,000 dollars was raised in that 1958 venue for new equipment. A bathtub full of money in those days.
Sammy Davis Jr. kept a close relationship with the Community Hospital right up until his death from throat cancer on May 16, 1990.
Writer Note: Because of Sammy Davis Jr.’s accident, auto makers began designing safer steering wheels, without the cone style horn ring.
J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes two series of features, “Teacher Feature” and “With This Ring.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.