Cone horn

Sammy Davis Jr.’s particular Cadillac model had a cone-shaped horn button extending from the middle of the steering wheel and his eye slammed into it during his accident.

I can trace my curiosity back to 1967 when I was in 5th grade in Britt, Iowa. I’d get off the school bus and run in the house to watch my favorite show, “The Rifleman.” I’ve always remembered one of the actors on the show, Sammy Davis Jr., who appeared to have facial scarring and a glass eye. I’ve seen him on TV dozens of times since then and I’ve always wondered about the circumstances behind his glass eye.

I’m sitting here at my computer and after all of these years of wondering, I need only “boot it up” and go after the “FMI” (for my information), story.