Not long ago, I submitted a story about the car accident Sammy Davis Jr. was in that required Davis to need a glass eye. I received a call from Don Barr here in Waverly, complimenting me on that piece. He said he was a huge Sammy Davis fan and he took an interest in that story. So, like a potato chip that you can’t eat just one, I thought maybe Don would be interested in another true story about Sammy Davis.
In 1957, Sammy Davis Jr. was considered one of the great entertainers of Hollywood and the same could be said for Hollywood’s top female white starlet, Kim Novak. That year, the two began a secret love affair. Back in those days it was considered career suicide for a white actor to date anyone outside of his or her race. News spread that the two were seen together romantically, in public. That kind of gossip struck a chord with Harry Cohn, the Columbia Pictures Studio boss. Cohn believed he invested enormous time and money into Novak’s career. He felt like he created the image and draw she was and therefore, regarded Novak as his property. Cohn contacted Novak and forbade her from seeing Davis again. He went so far as to have bodyguards case Novak’s home to ensure Davis wouldn’t show up.
Throughout the rest of ‘57, the couple continued to hide their relationship. In December, Davis met Novak in Chicago and together, they filled out a marriage application with the Clerk of Court. While in New York, Cohn found out about the rumored engagement of his multi-million-dollar starlet and immediately took a flight back to the west coast. On the plane Cohn was so upset, he had a mild heart attack.
In January ‘58, Cohn made a final attempt to end the couple’s affair. He contacted his mobster friends. Mickey Cohen, of the Cohen crime family contacted Sammy Davis SR. to explain there was a “hit” out on his son. Mickey Cohen informed Sammy Sr. that Sammy Jr. had 48 hours to marry a black female or he would be severely injured. The father immeditely informed his son. Davis Jr. was terrified of the mafia and instantly contacted Loray White, a black singer he briefly dated, that worked at the Silver Slipper in Vegas. Davis offered White $25,000 to immediately marry him and act as his wife for 1 year. She agreed, they were married, and the mob hit was cancelled. With her acting career on the line, Kim Novak retreated from Davis’s life.
One month after their fake, but real, marriage, Cohn died from another heart attack. Six months later, White and Davis were divorced. Within a couple years, Davis married a white actress, May Britt. Their marriage ended 8 years later. Davis and Novak met only a few times after their affair. They did however, dance together at the 1979 Academy Awards.
Novak visited Sammy Davis in the hospital when he had throat cancer. He died 3 weeks later on may 16th, 1990.
So, there you go Don Barr, after the one “potato chip” about Davis’s car accident, I thought I would supply you with a whole bag of chips!
Writer’s note: A portion of this story was taken from the FactsVerse Publication.
