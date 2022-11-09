J.D. Francis (copy)

Not long ago, I submitted a story about the car accident Sammy Davis Jr. was in that required Davis to need a glass eye. I received a call from Don Barr here in Waverly, complimenting me on that piece. He said he was a huge Sammy Davis fan and he took an interest in that story. So, like a potato chip that you can’t eat just one, I thought maybe Don would be interested in another true story about Sammy Davis.

In 1957, Sammy Davis Jr. was considered one of the great entertainers of Hollywood and the same could be said for Hollywood’s top female white starlet, Kim Novak. That year, the two began a secret love affair. Back in those days it was considered career suicide for a white actor to date anyone outside of his or her race. News spread that the two were seen together romantically, in public. That kind of gossip struck a chord with Harry Cohn, the Columbia Pictures Studio boss. Cohn believed he invested enormous time and money into Novak’s career. He felt like he created the image and draw she was and therefore, regarded Novak as his property. Cohn contacted Novak and forbade her from seeing Davis again. He went so far as to have bodyguards case Novak’s home to ensure Davis wouldn’t show up.

