The other day I was perusing the internet with a few minutes to kill. I happened upon an article about different myths we’ve always believed as facts but really weren’t facts at all. I found it interesting to review some of these myths most believed as facts.
The first one, drinking alcohol in the winter warms your body. Now that is a topic I can relate to.
I remember when some of us would go snowmobiling we’d remove the toolboxes for additional space for the alcohol bottles. It was freezing cold and a horn or two of Schnapps would definitely “warm the cockles of our hearts.”
Not so, says the latest textbooks. Just a myth? Drinking alcohol actually lowers the body temperature.
Well Steve, John, and Wendell, it appears we were all wrong, all right. Knowing what I know now, with all that hooch we were drinking we should have just worn an extra sweatshirt and skipped the booze. NOT! As it relates to alcohol and body temperature, I guess when you booze, you lose.
Now this next myth requires a little breathing room for examination. Your supposed to urinate on someone if they’ve been stung by a jellyfish. This is totally false and has no therapeutic value.
So, if “whizzing” on your buddy is a common practice of yours, you’re going to have to come up with a different reason for doing so. Or likewise, if your buddy repeatedly complains about being stung by a jellyfish then he must have the urge for you to “drain your main vein” on his bell-bottoms. As was stated, doing so has no therapeutic value, but if that’s your gig, then this is where the examination part comes in.
For those that believe that Albert Einstein failed in math, totally untrue. He may have “whizzed” on his buddy when there was a jellyfish in the room, but he was at the top of his class in math and science.
Here is a myth I always thought was true. Chameleons change color to blend in with their surroundings. Well, that is partially true, they do change colors but they do that for two different reasons.
They change colors to regulate their body temperature and secondly, to communicate with other chameleons. Now, sometimes my wife gets really mad at me and she changes colors also. Now it’s good to know the facts, she must be trying to communicate with me. I doubt if chameleons communicate with her kind of language though.
I’ve always heard that when you sneeze your heart stops beating. Not true, it says. Your heart may change in rhythm a bit but it doesn’t stop beating.
These days with COVID-19, if you happen to sneeze on someone, your heart might stop beating.
How about the myth, “When you die, your hair continues to grow.” That’s another untrue myth that’s currently tangled up in a Class Action lawsuit. The bald men are suing for discrimination.
Here’s an interesting point for the gamblers out there. It is widely believed that the odds of a coin toss are 50-50. Not true. It is closer to the odds of 51-49.
Before you flip that coin, note which side of the coin is facing up. It is more likely to land on the face it started on.
I can however, throw in a personal game-changer for you avid “coin flippers” out there. Your chances improve dramatically if you switch to a two-headed coin.
How about the myth that every living thing eventually dies? That is 99.9% true, with the one exception. This one takes me back to, yes, I am referring to, that darn jellyfish that has everybody giving each other the “race horse” treatment. When a jellyfish reaches adulthood, they revert back into a juvenile state to live out another life alongside their offspring.
So, there they are, a few of the myths we’ve all thought were facts. I know there’s many more, so stay tuned for more of the “Today With J.D.” show.