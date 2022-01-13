Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue and a sixpence in her shoe.
Most every bride has heard that saying before. I’ve heard it myself recently, but I’m not sure what the heck it means. It’s been with me a while now, so it’s time I took the time and get to the bottom of this saying. I knew it was a saying for a bride on her wedding day but I didn’t know the meaning of the poem. It appears some research is in order here.
Old, new, borrowed, blue, plus a sixpence, are meant to be five good-luck objects a bride is supposed to carry with her or include somewhere in her wedding outfit on her wedding day. The degree a bride follows this rhyme recipe depends on the century she was born in it appears.
The famous wedding rhyme originally came about in the Victorian era in England in the 19th century. The ingredients mentioned in the rhyme was originally meant to ward off the “Evil Eye” which supposedly was a curse passed through a malicious glare that could render a bride infertile. It was believed that the bride having “something old” would protect against that.
Today, “something old” represents continuity, and couples use this as a chance to wear something old and sentimental, such as a keepsake piece of jewelry.
In the old days, “something new” was meant to represent a good future with her new family. Today, it represents much the same, optimism for the future. It can be symbolized by almost anything new, a wedding dress, new shoes, jewelry, or whatever.
The old superstition of “something borrowed” was for the bride to borrow an undergarment of a female friend or relative with a happy marriage and healthy children, hoping she would have the same.
Today, “something borrowed” is meant to bring the couple good luck. By borrowing something from a happily married friend or relative ensures the bride that some of the good fortune of who she borrowed from may rub off on the new couple.
In the 19th Century, having or wearing “something blue” was again, meant to ward off the “evil eye,” or malevolent gaze. Getting a revengeful gaze from someone meant your marriage was cursed from the start. Now today, “something blue” represents faithfulness, purity, and loyalty.
The lesser known, ending to the rhyme, “a sixpence in her shoe,” is meant for the bride to carry good fortune into the wedding. I do remember when my wife Sue, and I got married 45 years ago, Sue’s mother put a penny in her shoe. I remember that like it was yesterday but I didn’t know why until today.
Writer’s Note: Until 1971, the British used the “old money” system by way of pounds, shillings, and pence. A sixpence coin was worth 6 U.S. pennies. It appears Sue’s mom shorted her 5 cents.