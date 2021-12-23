Across the ragged stone, I strike the match

To kindle a warm fire tonight

I reach over to raise the switch

To power the colorful Christmas tree lights

Granting me a rainbow through a prism-

All the vibrant colors of a Crayola box

Time pays no mind to the monotone chime

Spilling heavy-hearted, from the old Grandfather clock

I lit each candle I’ve placed in every window

Their silence is deafening while flickering warm

As they challenge the darkness, tall and proud

Against the Christmas eve’s tempestuous storm

Bundled warm, the choir from across the street

Gather in close, to sing their Christmas songs

Caroling their best at each request

Before it’s time, they must move along

Alone, I mingle with treasured memories

Of that not-so-distant yesterday

Apologetic tinsel has dimmed its glimmer

Since the day you went away

Still Lord, I’ll faithfully embrace the spirit

In this and every Christmas morn

Knowing away in a far-off manger

A Baby's first breath was born

The spirit of Christmas, is friends and family

A time to turn in the direction of home

You won’t be here again this year

But I find my comfort, you won’t be alone

When celebrating Christmas with Jesus

Only our eyes will remain apart

For you’re There and I’m here,

Still, we’re together forever, in my store box heart

J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes a monthly feature series called “Cattin’ Main.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.