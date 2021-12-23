Across the ragged stone, I strike the match
To kindle a warm fire tonight
I reach over to raise the switch
To power the colorful Christmas tree lights
Granting me a rainbow through a prism-
All the vibrant colors of a Crayola box
Time pays no mind to the monotone chime
Spilling heavy-hearted, from the old Grandfather clock
I lit each candle I’ve placed in every window
Their silence is deafening while flickering warm
As they challenge the darkness, tall and proud
Against the Christmas eve’s tempestuous storm
Bundled warm, the choir from across the street
Gather in close, to sing their Christmas songs
Caroling their best at each request
Before it’s time, they must move along
Alone, I mingle with treasured memories
Of that not-so-distant yesterday
Apologetic tinsel has dimmed its glimmer
Since the day you went away
Still Lord, I’ll faithfully embrace the spirit
In this and every Christmas morn
Knowing away in a far-off manger
A Baby's first breath was born
The spirit of Christmas, is friends and family
A time to turn in the direction of home
You won’t be here again this year
But I find my comfort, you won’t be alone
When celebrating Christmas with Jesus
Only our eyes will remain apart
For you’re There and I’m here,
Still, we’re together forever, in my store box heart