From the moment we exit our beds to greet the newborn day, we’re faced with an endless stream of decisions.
What to wear, what to eat, whether to exercise or not, and such. Those decisions come and go and are usually addressed and made without much angst.
Obviously, on occasion, we are challenged with much more trying, “big ticket” type decisions, like buying a new house, moving to a new town, taking that new job offer, and the likes. Those are the type of decisions that might have you “on the edge” for a spell but once decided, those, too, usually fade away into no-man’s land as well.
I recently read a story about a decision a young mother had to make that left me playing tug-of-war with my own conscience. For only an instant, I put myself in her shoes and found myself clawing and gouging for an exit door to set myself free from the decision she was forced to make. I could only imagine what I didn’t care to, what she was facing in her young life. I wasn’t sure I had the “brass” to make that kind of decision.
After contracting COVID-19, 10-year-old Zyrin Foots from Texas developed a rare condition called MIS-C, which causes a serious inflammation to children’s organs. In Zyrin’s case, the disease attacked his heart and left him with the inability to properly pump blood throughout his body. Subsequently, Zyrin developed gangrene in his legs and soon to be arms.
Gangrene causes the tissue to die in the affected areas and the treatment is typically removal of the limb.
Zyrin’s doctors gave his mother the difficult choice. The doctors informed her that at best, Zyrin had a 25% chance of survival but only if she gives permission to have Zyrin’s arms and legs removed. I couldn’t imagine being faced with a decision of that nature, cutting off all of your child’s limbs for such a precious little chance of survival. What kind of life could the child possibly live even if he was to survive?
Painfully aware of Zyrin’s survival chances, Zyrin’s mother considered the most compassionate and humane thing to do was to allow him to pass away peacefully. Though she knew there was little chance for any type of life for her son here on earth, she had in her heart the one key for Zyrin to remain whole, and that being, her decision. Her decision would allow her son to be free from pain and be whole again. She would allow Zyrin to pass away peacefully and be regained in Heaven.
Within two weeks, young Zyrin was placed on life support and soon thereafter quietly passed away.
When I walked away from reading that article, I couldn’t help but believe how fortunate most people are and how it so often goes unrealized. The problems, struggles and complicated decisions most of us face in our lives pale in comparison to a decision like the one Zyrin’s mother had to make. It’s true, there is no shortage of heartache in this world, but the same can be said for the blessings as well.