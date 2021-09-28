My heart beats in rhythm to every shallow breath you take.
Ever so quietly, I steal a peek into your crib and allow myself to reminisce for a scarce short while. Angels are watching over as you dream on in a world brand new. I can’t resist the feel of your warm, soft skin as I gently caress, careful not to wake you from your innocent dreams. The fragrance of lotion and baby powder return my “yesteryears” when your own mother was this very same bundle sharing this same crib. My heart struggles in confusion ... wasn’t it only yesterday?
With God’s grace, you came into this world of everything new. Your every waking moment will be one more gift to survey and learn from, and each for the very first time. Life’s sorted experiences, every sight, every sound, will be new and strange, to absorb like a sponge into such a tiny little mind. Every word, every action, every gesture mimed, like a mirror returning its every image.
Unbeknownst to you, you have a past, a present, and a future all beginning this very night. Your every waking moment is a future webbed in everything “firsts.” You’ll learn it one day, that the “firsts” in your life will never really leave your mind. As for now, your future need only be experienced in the gradual and small “baby steps” you’ll be taking.
You’ll have your first spoken word, your first step, and your first bath in the kitchen sink. They’ll be party hats, red balloons, ice cream and cake at your first birthday party, of which will come and go without your remembering a single moment. You’ll likely gnaw on the “first” thing you get your hands on to make way for your first tooth. Not long after comes the tooth fairy to visit your pillow when that first tooth is lost.
Your young life will burst into magical kingdoms of fairy tales and nursery rhymes, a place where dreams really do come true.
The first rainfall to soak your hair, the first snowflake to touch your tongue. Easter bunnies hiding chocolate eggs, and Santa Claus bringing presents neath the Christmas tree. Soon comes the day when you leave home for your first day of Kindergarten. A time when minutes will last forever, but the years begin to fall away fast.
You’ll have your first job, your first paycheck, and your first car. Your first kiss, first love, and ... and ... your first child. Hold it now, let’s slow it down a bit here. Good Lord, grandma and grandpa can feel you slipping away already.
Just sleep peaceful “little one,” I’ll not wake you from your innocent dreams. It’s just that this world is moving way too fast and with no way to slow it down and make it last, like the first times. You’ll learn it one day, and all too soon, that the first times will never really leave your mind.
Writer’s note: Our grandson, Bergen, is now 14 years old. I remember peeking into his crib that “first time.” It’s never really left my mind.