What’s that age-old question again? “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” I became all tangled up in that same question when I heard the song, “The Little Brown Church In the Vale.” I began wondering about the Little Brown Church in Nashua and which came first: the church or the song. I’ve always thought the song was written about the church but, after a small amount of research, I discovered otherwise.
Around 1856, a young music teacher named William Pitts was traveling by stagecoach from Wisconsin to Iowa to visit his future wife. While waiting for the stagecoach horses to be changed out in Bradford Township, he took a walk down the street and noticed the empty lot where the church now stands. Being the helpless romantic he was, he envisioned that vacant lot to be a perfect spot for a little church. While returning home to Wisconsin, he wrote the poem, “Church in the Wildwood.” Not long after, he set the poem to music and stuck it in a drawer and forgot about it.
Meanwhile, church members were growing tired of conducting meetings in various buildings in the Township so plans were made to build a church. In 1860, a family in the parish donated that same vacant lot that William Pitts wrote his song about. Work immediately began on building the church, with all phases of the construction donated by parishioners.
The Civil War in 1861 slowed the construction a bit but, by 1862, the church was enclosed. At that point, not a penny had been spent. By 1864, when it came time to paint the structure, the cheapest paint they could find was Ohio Mineral Paint, which would protect the wood, but it only came in dark brown.
As fate would have it, William Pitts and his new wife were relocating close to Fredericksburg to be near his elderly parents. He took a job as a music teacher at the Bradford Academy and was totally shocked to see the Little Brown Church in the very spot he wrote his poem about a few years prior. After some digging, he found his song and taught it to his class so they could sing it at the dedication service of the church.
It’s fascinating to me that the Congregation painted the church brown without ever knowing the song existed.
As history would have it, the town of Bradford slowly disappeared. By 1888, the church was closed with the exception of Sunday school every week. In the early 1900s, a society for the preservation of the Little Brown Church was started and, by 1914, services were back to normal.
As for William Pitts, in 1865, he moved to Chicago to enroll in Medical College. To pay his enrollment fees, he sold the rights to his song to a music publisher for $25. He eventually became a doctor and practiced medicine in Fredericksburg, Iowa until 1906. In 1918, he passed away and is buried in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
Writer’s Note: As of 2014, there have been 74,000 weddings held at the church and the song still continues to be sung there.
Little Brown Church in The Vale
There’s a church in the valley by the wildwood
No lovelier spot in the dale
No place is so dear to my childhood
As the little brown church in the vale
How sweet on a clear Sabbath morning
To listen to the clear ringing bells
It’s tones so sweetly are calling
Oh, come to the church in the vale
There, close by the church in the valley
Lies one that I loved so well
She sleeps, sweetly sleeps, ‘neath the willow
Disturb not her rest in the vale
There, close by the side of that loved one
‘Neath the tree where the wildflowers bloom
When farewell hymns shall be chanted
I shall rest by her side in the tomb