Scarcely a moment beyond yesterday, I find myself bathed in reflection, as I wander about, through my small portion of the stages of time. For, in each and every life there are multitudes of events, circumstances, incidents, and occasions, all here and gone, and all at the mercy of time. Time is both a partner, and an opponent, a close friend, or a worst enemy. It’s an unconquered Master of sorts, a Captain of its own changing moods that can appear, or disappear, at the slightest of whim or calling notion. Not one person can deny using the saying, “there was a time,” because in all honesty, there was a time.
There was a time in our lives, when we never had to say goodbye. There was a time when a school year summer break, seemed to last forever. There was a time when Santa Claus was as real as the milk and cookies we left on the fireplace. There was a time when we really were “kids in a candy store,” after the “Tooth Fairy” left a coin under the pillow. There was a time when a child didn’t know the meaning of hatred. There was a time when a kid could ride their bicycle across town without the fear of abduction. There was a time when love was an innocent, blind, gate-keeper. There was a time when a song could fill the empty spaces and you’d dance before the music even played.