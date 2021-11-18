It’s the evening of Nov. 7 and it’s hitting me cold, the daylight savings time change and its ill effect on the insomniacs of the world, beginning right here in Waverly.
Myself, I can do without that extra hour of no-sleep anyway. I could never take the early evening darkness in what is typically sunny daylight hours. In my way of coping, I searched through Facebook for anything I could grab a hold of to shorten the dark hours of the extra-long night I was facing.
I began reading about a 16-year-old female who used a TikTok hand signal to alert a passing motorist that her life was in danger. The young teen was discovered missing by her parents days earlier in Asheville, North Carolina, and they immediately requested help from the authorities.
As it relates to social media, Facebook is about as far as I will travel but I did take an interest in this “TikTok” hand signal that could possibly help a distressed individual.
According to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, a 16-year-old young lady was riding in a silver Toyota when she made particular hand gestures to a passing motorist on the highway. Her gestures were recognized by the motorist as a distress signal he was aware of from the TikTok social media platform.
The young lady had one hand up, her palm showing, her thumb bent over her palm, and her four fingers folded over her thumb. Apparently, this is a distress signal representing violence at home, the person is in immediate need of help, or is in danger.
The young teen had been kidnapped by a 61-year-old perpetrator and the TikTok distress signal is all she could think of to alert someone of her impending danger. She took a chance and flashed the palm signal at the motorist passing by the car she was abducted in.
As it turned out, the motorist recognized her hand gesture and her silent plea for help. Believing the teen was in danger, the motorist immediately called 911 and informed authorities of his suspicions.
Her hand gesture alert, coupled with the call from a passing motorist, led to an arrest of the older male in Kentucky. The kidnapper is facing charges for unlawful imprisonment as well as possession of material showing sexual acts of a minor.
I can see where this distress hand gesture is of importance and may very well be beneficial to anyone who needs help in any way. Parents should take a moment to learn it and teach it to their children. It just might save a life on that someday that you never thought would come.
As for the 61-year-old pervert who was arrested for kidnapping a young, teenage female, I am not the judge nor the jury in this case, so it’s not for me to say. I can however play “skip a rope” with my own personal feeling, but only in general terms relating to someone kidnapping another person.
Until the day comes, when we can simply take the law into our own hands with these people, let’s give them their due diligence by putting them in a 6-by-9 prison suite and tuck them into bed safe and warm.
Let’s give them a little time to dream about life… for the rest of their life.