It’s less than an hour away, the place we used to live, some 50 years ago. I’ve always wanted to see it again, so I decided to load the cooler and take the trip. I remember it like it was yesterday, a family of seven celebrating Christmas on an acreage in Oelwein and New Years at a different home in Waverly.
I turned off Iowa Highway 3 on to the gravel road heading towards the familiar railroad tracks at the intersection. I watched a small twin-engine airplane coming in for a landing at the rural airport a mile ahead. I came to the tracks, turned to the right, and there it was, the acreage I used to live on over a half-century ago.
This was the same gravel road where this 12-year-old first drove a car. The old ‘62 Pontiac was a “war wagon” that never gave out, and never gave in. She was my first experience behind the wheel and like a first kiss, you never forget that first time feeling. I managed to keep it between the ditches, with the dust rolling in from the holes in the floorboard.
I pulled into the driveway, parked my truck, and just reminisced for a long while. Like an “unchanged melody” after all those years, everything remained the same. My sister came riding her bicycle past the front of my truck, my mother was still hanging the laundry on the sagging clothesline. My dad was in the garage waxing that beautiful ‘68 Buick Electra. And I was there as well, with my three brothers, throwing the softball to one another. A family of seven living the lives of a family of seven.
The riding lawn mower was parked beside the garage, and still with the broken gear shift laying on the hood just as I left it all those years ago. It was getting about time to fix that mower, as made obvious by the red roses choking in the tall grass. Beside the concrete front porch steps, bursting in full bloom, were the purple and white Shasta daisies. More than once I turned to those daisies when I couldn’t get a straight answer from my “fortune telling” 8-ball. A 12-year-old with a crush needed to know it plain, as only the petals of a daisy could tell ....she loves me, or she loves me not. Looking back now, I can understand how a person might question what a 12-year-old knew about love but I thought I had the answers. I proved my feelings by calling the radio station to request a love song from me dedicated to her. I even made that call on a party line with four or five other people listening in on my “love song” call. How much stronger can love get?
Our family dog came running by, nipping at the tires of a truck rambling down the gravel road. Beneath the yard light was the “live” box trap I made to catch the rabbits
in the yard. I attached lettuce to the trip wire. When they ate the lettuce, it was supposed to move the wire resulting in the door falling down, and the capture of a rabbit. I’d watch them with my binoculars from the house on those cold winter nights. Every night they’d feast on my lettuce while walking in and out of the trap. They must have thought they were dining out at the Ritz every night. I never did catch one, but I would have turned it loose anyway.
After surveying the entire acreage from my truck, after seeing all that used to be, and all that still remains perfectly unchanged, I had but one thing yet to cross off my “bucket list.” I was this close, and just down the road from the neighbor’s house. I wanted to see her again, even though the petals on the daisies gave me my answer.
I pulled into the neighbor’s driveway where nothing was the same as I remembered it. There was a different name on the mailbox. Her old farmhouse was gone, and a new home built in its place. A young gentleman acknowledged my presence and met me at my truck. I explained that I used to live next door 50 years ago, and I was curious if my old neighbors from back then still lived here. He told me the previous owners moved away thirty years ago, and he wasn’t sure where. In our casual conversation I mentioned how different his place looks now, compared to when I lived next door so long ago. With a chuckle he commented on how the home I lived in must really look different now. He said 25 years ago it was torn down, the acreage cleared, and was planted into corn. Good Lord, I was just there 3 minutes ago and it all looked exactly as it did 50 years ago.
Curious, I couldn’t resist one last trip past our old acreage on my way home. I pulled back into the driveway and it was just as he said. The home was gone, and the corn was standing 8 feet tall where the home used to be. Earlier, in the driveway, I never noticed the acreage was gone, for I swear it was there an hour ago, along with all those fond memories of a family of seven.